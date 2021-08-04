A federal judge on Tuesday blocked the state of Texas from enforcing an order from Gov. Greg Abbott that would restrict travel by undocumented immigrants.

U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone of El Paso said the order "causes irreparable injury to the United States and to individuals the United States is charged with protecting, jeopardizing the health and safety of non-citizens in federal custody, risking the safety of federal law enforcement personnel and their families, and exacerbating the spread of COVID-19."

Abbott issued the order July 28, declaring that only law enforcement officials can provide transportation to immigrants who were detained for crossing the border illegally. He said that their movement around the state risked spreading the Covid-19 virus and that many of the detainees have tested positive for the virus.

Under Abbott's directive, state troopers could order civilian cars or buses to return to their point of origin if they suspected that the driver was transporting infected immigrants who entered the country illegally

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland wrote Abbott a day after the directive was issued, urging him to rescind the order or risk a federal lawsuit. When the governor took no action, the Justice Department went to court July 30, arguing that the order "would severely disrupt federal immigration operations" in Texas.

The federal government depends on contractors and non-government organizations to move immigrants around the state, so that they can attend hearings or travel if they are released by Customs and Border Protection, the suit said.

"The massive federal immigration operations in Texas depend heavily on the ability of the federal government and its contractors, grantees, and partners to transport noncitizens," the government said.

It also said the order as invalid because states cannot take action to preempt enforcement of federal law.

Texas urged the judge to let Abbott's executive order stand. The lawsuit was premature, the state said, because the order had not yet gone into effect. And it said immigrants could still be transported by police and federal agents, but not in large groups by non-government organizations.

The ban on enforcing Abbott's order will remain in effect until August 13, when the judge scheduled another hearing.