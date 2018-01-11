WASHINGTON — A U.S. District Court judge denied on Wednesday a preliminary injunction filed by Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Deputy Director Leandra English seeking to stop White House budget director Mick Mulvaney from taking control of the agency.

English has challenged Mulvaney's right to lead the consumer watchdog agency, citing her endorsement by former CFPB Director Richard Cordray, an appointee of the Obama administration who stepped down in November.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Nov. 27: Mulvaney on CFPB: I'm not going to set the place on fire 1:58 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1104574019799" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Related: Consumers were the biggest losers of 2017

English sued the Trump administration in November, claiming that Cordray had legal grounds to name his successor until a full-time director was named by President Donald Trump and confirmed by the U.S. Senate.