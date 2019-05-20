Breaking News Emails
By Dareh Gregorian
A federal judge in Washington D.C. on Monday ruled in favor of the House Oversight Committee's bid to obtain President Donald Trump's financial records from his accounting firm.
U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta also denied Trump's request to stay his decision pending an appeal.
Trump’s lawyers filed a lawsuit last month seeking to block the accounting firm, Mazars USA, from delivering the records to the committee, which had subpoenaed them. It is expected that Trump will appeal the judge’s ruling.