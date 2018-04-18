Judge holds Kris Kobach in contempt of court for disobeying order in voting rights case

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach was held in contempt of court on Wednesday for disobeying a judge’s orders not to enforce the state's controversial proof-of-citizenship voter registration law while the court weighed its legality.

Kobach, a Republican candidate for governor in Kansas, is President Donald Trump's chosen voter fraud expert and has repeatedly made unproven claims of widespread election fraud. He co-chaired Trump's commission on voter fraud before it was unceremoniously disbanded earlier this year. U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson ordered him to pay "reasonable" attorney fees to the American Civil Liberties Union as part of her decision.

In 2016, a district court in Kansas granted the ACLU an injunction on the state's proof-of-citizenship law and ordered Kobach to stop enforcing it and to register voters whose applications had been denied because of the proof-of-citizenship requirement.

Kobach was held in contempt of court last year, too, for misleading the court about documents he was photographed bringing into a meeting with the president. He was fined $1,000 and ordered to testify about the documents.