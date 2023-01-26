Judge orders release of body camera footage and 911 call from Paul Pelosi attack

A coalition of news organizations will gain access Thursday to all courtroom evidence from last year's attack on then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband at their San Francisco home.

San Francisco Superior Court Judge Stephen Murphy on Wednesday granted a motion filed by a group of 13 news organizations, including NBC News and The New York Times, requesting the release of evidence in the case against David DePape, Paul Pelosi's alleged assailant.

The evidence consists of footage from a body camera worn by an officer who responded at the Pelosis' home on Oct. 28, a 911 call Paul Pelosi made to police, portions of a police interview with DePape, and security video taken during the break-in recorded by U.S. Capitol Police in Washington, D.C.

The judge’s order comes after prosecutors had refused to release the evidence to news outlets.

The district attorney returned all the exhibits to the court at a hearing Wednesday, and a spokesman for the court told NBC News that the media coalition’s counsel, Thomas Burke, “will provide copies to his clients, per the judge’s order.”

During a preliminary hearing for DePape in December, the San Francisco district attorney’s office introduced a roughly four-minute 911 call that Paul Pelosi made to San Francisco police. Much of that call was previously documented in court filings.

DePape, who allegedly demanded the whereabouts of Nancy Pelosi while in the house and attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer, is facing a pair of federal assault and attempted kidnapping charges in the case, in addition to related state charges.