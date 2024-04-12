Judge rejects Hunter Biden's bid to dismiss the federal gun charges against him

The federal judge overseeing a case involving gun charges against Hunter Biden rejected efforts by the president’s son to have the case dismissed.

Judge Maryellen Noreika denied all five of Biden’s motions, keeping the case on track for a June trial in Delaware. Biden was indicted in September on three counts tied to possession of a gun while using narcotics.

Efforts to have the case thrown out included arguments of selective and vindictive prosecution and that special counsel David Weiss was unlawfully appointed to oversee the case.

The judge also rejected Biden's contention that a pretrial agreement, which would have nixed the indictment and upcoming trial, was in effect.

An attorney for Biden and Weiss’ office did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday night.

The trial is scheduled to begin June 3 in Wilmington and last approximately a week, according to Noreika. Biden pleaded not guilty to the gun charges in October.

The denied motions to dismiss came after a blanket rejection this month by a federal judge in California, where Biden faces tax-related charges, including three felony counts. He pleaded not guilty in January.

Biden’s attorneys told the court on Friday that they were appealing those decisions in the 9th Circuit.