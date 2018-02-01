Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Judge rejects suit against Fox News brought by parents of Seth Rich, slain Democratic staffer

In the March lawsuit, the parents said that the network turned the death of their son into a "political football."
by Associated Press /
Joel and Mary Rich look for answers after the murder of their son, DNC staffer Seth Rich, who was murdered in Washington, D.C. in 2016.
Mary Rich and her husband, Joel Rich, hold a photo of their son in their home on January 11, 2017 in Omaha, Nebraska.Matt Miller / The Washington Post/Getty Images file

NEW YORK — A New York judge has rejected a lawsuit brought against Fox News by the parents of a Democratic National Committee employee killed in 2016.

In a ruling Thursday, U.S. District Judge George Daniels said he understood Joel and Mary Rich might feel that the tragic death of their son was exploited for political purposes, but that the lawsuit lacked specific instances of wrongdoing necessary to proceed to trial.

In the March lawsuit, the parents said that Fox News turned the death of their son, Seth Rich, into a "political football" by claiming he had leaked DNC emails to Wikileaks during the presidential campaign.

The 27-year-old Rich was killed in what Washington police believe was a random robbery attempt.

The judge also dismissed a related suit by a private investigator.

