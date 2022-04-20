Justice Department appeals ruling lifting transit mask mandate after CDC request

The Justice Department has moved to appeal a ruling that struck down the federal mask mandate on planes, trains and transit systems after a request by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC said in a statement Wednesday that "at this time an order requiring masking in the indoor transportation corridor remains necessary for the public health," adding that it has asked the DOJ to proceed with an appeal.

The Justice Department said that it has filed a notice of appeal "in light of today's assessment by the CDC" in a statement late Wednesday afternoon.

The DOJ has not asked the appeals court to block the judge's order that lifted the federal mask mandate on transit systems, meaning passengers will be able to continue traveling maskless while the decision is litigated.

The DOJ announced earlier this week that it would appeal the ruling if the CDC decides that masks on are still required on public transportation for public health.

“As we have said before, wearing masks is most beneficial in crowded or poorly ventilated locations, such as the transportation corridor,” the CDC said Wednesday. “When people wear a well-fitting mask or respirator over their nose and mouth in indoor travel or public transportation settings, they protect themselves, and those around them, including those who are immunocompromised or not yet vaccine-eligible, and help keep travel and public transportation safer for everyone.”