Kansas ‘Proud Boy’ sentenced to over 4 years in Jan. 6 attack

A member of the Proud Boys who egged on the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and bragged that they “had the cops running” was sentenced to over four years in prison Friday, prosecutors said.

William Chrestman, 51, of Olathe, Kansas, was sentenced to four years and seven months in prison, the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington, D.C., said in a statement.

He pleaded guilty in October to obstruction of an official proceeding and threatening a federal officer.

William Chrestman in a tunnel underneath the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Justice Department via AP file

Chrestman was a member of the Proud Boys’ Kansas City, Missouri, chapter, and during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol he encouraged a crowd entering the building by shouting, “Go! Go! Go!” the U.S. attorney’s office said in a statement.

Chrestman later bragged that “we had the cops running” and that as officials tried to shut security doors “we were throwing ... chairs under there to block it dude,” prosecutors said.

He said the officers were "legitimately scared" for their lives, the U.S. attorney’s office said in Friday’s statement.

He also threatened police trying to keep rioters out of the building and waved an ax handle, which he later used to prop open a door to allow the crowd to enter, prosecutors said.

An attorney representing Chrestman did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday evening.

Chrestman’s attorney wrote in court documents in advance of sentencing that Chrestman is a former Army medic and a loving father who is remorseful for his actions and who is experiencing personal turmoil over the pain he caused his family.

Prosecutors argued that Chrestman came prepared for violence, expressing disappointment he couldn’t bring a gun, and that he came with a helmet marked with orange tape so other Proud Boys would recognize him.