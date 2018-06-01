Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

South Carolina State Rep. Katie Arrington, the GOP candidate for Congress who beat U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford in the Republican primary for his House seat in May, was released from the hospital on Friday after she was severely injured in a June car crash.

Arrington, 47, was discharged from the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, where she held a press conference thanking the doctors and staff, her family and friends. She vowed to continue her campaign to represent the state's 1st Congressional District.

"This campaign has never stopped for me. This is hard work and perseverance to get to Washington to represent this community, this district and this nation and it hasn't stopped," she said.