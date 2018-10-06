Kavanaugh was the 'slut whore drunk' of the Ford story, Sen. Lindsey Graham says

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WASHINGTON — Brett Kavanugh is the "slut whore drunk" of the story in his Supreme Court nomination, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said moments after the Senate voted to confirm Kavanaugh.

Asked whether sexual assault survivors would be more reluctant to come forward because Kavanaugh was confirmed despite allegations by Christine Blasey Ford, Graham said he did not believe so because Ford was "treated well" by the Senate Judiciary Committee.

"I think the roles were reversed: The slut whore drunk was Kavanaugh," he said.

Graham noted that he has prosecuted rape cases, defended people accused of sexual violence and sat as a judge.

"I've tried to look at this thing through a process that stood the test of time — some standards, some presumptions, some evidentiary requirements," he added. "All I can say is that seldom do you advance justice by creating an injustice, and I think it would have been unjust for Judge Kavanaugh to have his life ruined based on the allegations that were presented."

Graham, who dismissed certain claims against Kavanaugh as "outrageous," "anonymous" and making "no sense," treated Ford's differently.

"Dr. Ford, I think, is the victim of a process," he said. "But we've got to have some verifications, some sense of balance, because if that's enough, just the mere accusation, then you're going to unleash Pandora's Box here. Because those of us in public service, you should be scrutinized but you don't want to set a standard where you just take anybody out by accusing them."

Just before he spoke to a small group of reporters, Graham tweeted, "I'm not tired of winning ... Victory!" — a reference to President Donald Trump's promise that his supporters would eventually get tired of winning so much — along with a picture of him and Kavanaugh with the word "confirmed" printed in bold capital letters.