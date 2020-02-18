Morning Rundown: Bloomberg takes center stage, coronavirus latest, Boy Scouts bankruptcy, a fiery NASCAR crash, and the ‘leaning tower of Dallas’

Kenan Thompson, Hasan Minhaj to headline White House Correspondents' Dinner

Minhaj headlined the 2017 dinner.
Image: Kenan Thompson and Hasan Minhaj.
Kenan Thompson and Hasan Minhaj.NBC; AP

By Allan Smith

The White House Correspondents' Association announced Tuesday that Saturday Night Live cast-member Kenan Thompson and Netflix's Hasan Minhaj will headline the upcoming White House Correspondents' Dinner in April.

Thompson will serve as the dinner's host while Minhaj, the host of Netflix's "Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj" and who was the event's headliner in 2017, will serve as the featured entertainer, the WHCA announced.

"Kenan and Hasan are two of the most engaged and engaging entertainers in America," ABC News' Jonathan Karl, president of the WHCA, said in a statement. "I’m thrilled they’ll help us celebrate the role of a free press in our democracy. We’re looking forward to a lively evening honoring the most important political journalism of the past year."

President Donald Trump, breaking with the tradition of predecessors, opted not to attend the first three dinners of his presidency.

