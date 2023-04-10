Kentucky Gov. Beshear says he lost two 'close' friends in Louisville shooting

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear held back tears as he told reporters that two of the dead and one of the wounded in a shooting in downtown Louisville on Monday are his “close” friends.

A gunman opened fire at the Old National Bank in Louisville on Monday morning, leaving at least four dead and eight others wounded, authorities said. The shooter, described as a current or former employee of the bank, also wounded two responding police officers, one critically, officials said. The gunman was killed not long after the shooting unfolded, Louisville Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said.

“This is awful,” Beshear said during a press conference after the shooting. “I have a very close friend that didn’t make it tonight. And I have another close friend who did not either, and one who’s at the hospital but I hope is going to make it through.”

Beshear said he hopes people will pray for those who need to undergo surgery as a result of the deadly shooting, and called for the public to extend their support to families affected by the tragedy.

“We’ve got to wrap our arms around these families and everybody who needs it,” he said. “Don’t be afraid to get some help. Our bodies and our minds are not meant to go through these types of tragedies.”

He also said he hopes that the “brave officers” who “stepped into the line of fire,” employees of bank and other folks in the building will “reach out and get the help that they need.”

The Kentucky governor mentioned that his campaign for attorney general was based in the same building where the shooting took place.

“There are a lot of people that are hurting today. And if we have a place to focus our energy, I hope it is to surround them with the love and the compassion that we have been so good at showing one another,” he said.

Beshear concluded his remarks by commending the law enforcement officers on the ground: “I want people to know that while today is a horrific act, I do believe that this is a safe community, with officers doing their very best each and every day.”

Two officers were wounded, with one rushed into surgery and another with a non-life-threatening injury, Humphrey said.

The mass shooting in downtown Louisville comes just two weeks after six people, including three young children, were killed during a shooting inside a private Christian school in Nashville.