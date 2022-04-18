Kimberly Guilfoyle meeting with House Jan. 6 committee

Kimberly Guilfoyle, the fiancée of Donald Trump Jr., met on Monday with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

An earlier attempt at a voluntary closed-door interview with her was derailed over a dispute about who was present in the room.

The committee issued Guilfoyle a subpoena last month for information relating to last year’s attack on the U.S. Capitol. The demand detailed how Guilfoyle, a former Fox News personality who then worked for former President Donald Trump's reelection campaign, was at the White House that day and spoke at the rally that preceded the riot.

The panel’s chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said in a statement at the time that the committee was seeking information from Guilfoyle on Jan. 6-related matters, noting that she also "apparently played a key role organizing and raising funds" for the event that preceded the riot.

The House committee has interviewed more than 800 witnesses in its ongoing investigation.

In February, the committee met with Guilfoyle for closed-door testimony that devolved when Guilfoyle's lawyer Joseph Tacopina accused members of the panel at that time of breaking the terms of their agreement regarding only allowing staff lawyers to be present for the interview.

Tacopina accused lawmakers of leaking information to the press, and dismissed what he called “a brazen attempt to publicize an obviously baseless investigation.”

NBC News has reached out to her lawyer for comment about Guilfoyle's meeting with the committee on Monday.

Ivanka Trump, the former president's daughter and a former senior White House adviser in his administration, spent roughly eight hours earlier this month testifying virtually before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol earlier this month. Her husband and fellow former White House aide Jared Kushner also offered testimony to the committee late last month.