Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

In an unusual break from her political retirement, former first lady Laura Bush condemned the Trump administration’s practice of separating parents and children while their parents are prosecuted for illegally entering the country.

“I live in a border state. I appreciate the need to enforce and protect our international boundaries, but this zero-tolerance policy is cruel. It is immoral. And it breaks my heart,” she wrote in a Washington Post article published on Sunday.

Laura Bush talks at a Symposium of Invisable Wounds at the Shades of Green resort at Invictus Games Orlando 2016. Chris Jackson / Getty Images file

While the president has falsely claimed that he does not have a choice on breaking up families and says it is because of a law passed by Democrats, Bush laid the blame squarely with the president’s policies — namely, the Department of Justice’s “zero tolerance” policy with which it began.

On Friday, Department of Homeland Security officials told reporters that 1,995 children had been separated from their parents over a six week period from April 19 to May 31st.

In her Op-Ed, Bush appealed to Americans’ sense of morality and painted the policy as a dark stain on the nation’s history that she compared to the HIV/AIDS crisis and Japanese internment.

Related First lady Melania Trump makes statement on family separations as protests grow

"These images are eerily reminiscent of the Japanese American internment camps of World War II, now considered to have been one of the most shameful episodes in U.S. history. We also know that this treatment inflicts trauma; interned Japanese have been two times as likely to suffer cardiovascular disease or die prematurely than those who were not interned," she wrote.

Bush left the White House nearly a decade ago as a very popular figure; she had maintained that popularity through husband George W. Bush's two terms, too. She is more popular than current first lady Melania Trump, who also issued a statement on Sunday, noting that she "hates" to see the separation of children from their parents and and calling for "both sides" to come together for immigration reform.

Bush in her piece concluded: "In 2018, can we not as a nation find a kinder, more compassionate and more moral answer to this current crisis? I, for one, believe we can."