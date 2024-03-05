Judge delays Rep. Lauren Boebert's hearing seeking a permanent restraining order against ex-husband

A Colorado judge on Monday delayed a hearing that could have determined whether Rep. Lauren Boebert’s temporary restraining order against her ex-husband, Jayson Boebert, becomes permanent.

The delay came after Jayson Boebert did not appear in court. Lauren Boebert was present.

The judge will now try to serve an order next week, when Jayson Boebert is set to be in court for two criminal cases. A similar hearing had been set for early February after the temporary order was issued.

“It is a difficult decision for me to make, obviously, as a mother. My boys miss their father. But I am afraid that his anger for me might be taken out on them,” Boebert said in court Monday. “And this is a very difficult decision to proceed with, and I wish that he was here.”

The judge presented Boebert with two other options, which she decided not to pursue. He said that he could give the former couple a new court date and try to serve Jayson Boebert then or that she could dismiss the temporary restraining order.

The judge conceded that he is unsure whether Jayson Boebert planned to be at next week’s hearing, whether his attorneys will be present or whether they will be in person or attending virtually.

Boebert’s congressional office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday’s proceedings.

Jayson Boebert was put under a temporary restraining order after Lauren Boebert accused him of threatening to harm her and entering the home without permission. She has previously referred to an alleged physical fight between Jayson Boebert and one of their children.

The temporary order included protections for their children, as well.

One of her children, Tyler Jay Boebert, 18, was arrested last month after a “string of vehicle trespass and property thefts” in Rifle, Colorado, police said. He faces felony counts of criminal possession of identification documents and conspiracy to commit a felony, as well as more than 15 additional misdemeanor and petty offenses, police said.

Boebert, who recently switched to a neighboring congressional district that is solidly Republican to avoid a tough re-election bid in her previous district, cited family troubles as one of the reasons behind her decision to move.