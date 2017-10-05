Leading House Democrat Calls on Pelosi to Step Down

A high-ranking House Democrat called on Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Thursday to step down from her post to make way for a new generation.

"Well, I personally think that, you know, our leadership does a tremendous job," said Rep. Linda Sanchez, D-Calif., "but I do think we have this real breadth and depth of talent within our caucus, and I do think it's time to pass the torch to a new generation of leaders, and I want to be a part of that transition. I want to see that happen."

Sanchez, the fifth-ranking Democrat in the House, was interviewed on C-SPAN by two reporters who asked her about the current makeup of Democratic leadership.

Sanchez specifically called out Pelosi, House Minority Whip Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., and House Assistant Minority Leader Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., when asked who should leave their leadership positions.

U.S. House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during her weekly news conference Oct. 5, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Alex Wong / Getty Images

"I don’t think there is one leader of the Democratic party. I think there are many people who try to move the country in the right direction," Sanchez said. "We have too many great leaders here that don’t always get the opportunities that they should, and I would like to see that change."

Pelosi has enjoyed a 15-year grasp on power leading the Democrats and has served in the House since 1987. She served as the Speaker from 2007-2011.

Hoyer, the second-ranking Democrat, has served since 1981 and has stints as majority leader and minority whip. Clyburn, the third-ranking Democrat in the House, has served since 1993 and previously served as the majority whip.

Drew Hammill, deputy chief of staff for Pelosi, shot back at Sanchez.

"Leader Pelosi enjoys wide support in the Caucus and has always said she not in Congress on a shift but on a mission," Hammill said. "Pelosi is focused on winning back the House and anything else is a distraction from our path to the Majority.”

Hoyer, in a statement, played down the comment and praised Sanchez and said Democrats are "laser-focused" on taking back the House from the GOP next year.

"Rep. Sanchez is an outstanding Vice Chair of the Caucus, and I agree with her that we have talented leaders throughout our Caucus. I remain laser-focused on taking back the House, a goal all House Democrats share and are working tirelessly toward," he said.