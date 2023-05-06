At least 8 of Georgia’s 'fake electors' have received immunity deals in 2020 election probe

ATLANTA — At least eight of Georgia’s "fake electors" have been granted immunity in the Fulton County district attorney's investigation into former President Donald Trump and his allies regarding alleged interference in the 2020 election, according to a new court filing.

More than a dozen individuals signed a certificate falsely declaring that Trump had won Georgia in the 2020 election and declared themselves Georgia's “duly elected and qualified” electors. Georgia has 16 electors in the Electoral College.

The eight unnamed individuals agreed to interviews with prosecutors, seven of which were completed between April 11 and April 14, according to the filing.

"Based on the details in the actual immunity offers that addressed some of counsel’s previous concerns and counsel’s current assessment of the risks and beneﬁts of the immunity offers, all eight of the electors who were offered immunity accepted," the filing states.

An interview for the eighth elector, who was out of the country at the time, will be scheduled later.

The revelation of the immunity deals came in a motion opposing Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ effort to disqualify counsel and impose sanctions, which was entered Friday by attorney Kimberly Debrow, who represented some of the electors.

Debrow objected to apparent concerns that the electors had incriminated one another, writing, “All of the electors remain united in their collective innocence and defenses, and none testified or believe that they or any other elector committed any wrongdoing, much less ‘criminal acts.’”

Debrow did not immediately respond Friday to a request for comment.

The eight immunity deals that came to light Friday are not the first in the district attorney's investigation into alleged election interference.

Special grand jury foreperson Emily Kohrs told NBC News in February that some witnesses testified with immunity deals already in place, noting that a dozen witnesses had obtained some form of immunity. One witness was offered immunity on the witness stand after not responding to questions, Kohrs said at the time. The special grand jury recommended indicting more than a dozen people, she said.

Willis said last month that she plans to announce charging decisions as early as mid-July.

A lawyer for David Shafer, the chairman of Georgia’s Republican Party who had submitted his name on a slate of false electors, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Shafer’s immunity status.

The Fulton County district attorney's office declined a request for comment.