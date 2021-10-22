Lev Parnas, ex-Giuliani associate, convicted of violating campaign finance laws

Lev Parnas, a Ukrainian businessman whose work with Rudy Giuliani made him a character in former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment, was found guilty of campaign finance crimes on Friday.

Prosecutors accused Parnas and an associate, Andrey Kukushkin, of illegally funneling foreign cash into the 2018 midterms to Republican candidates to advance their own business interests.

“A unanimous federal jury has found that Lev Parnas and Andrey Kukushkin conspired to manipulate the United States political system for their own financial gain," said U.S. Attorney Damian Williams in a statement. "In order to gain influence with American politicians and candidates, they illegally funneled foreign money into the 2018 midterm elections with an eye toward making huge profits in the cannabis business."