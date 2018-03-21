Lie detector test indicates Stormy Daniels truthful about Trump affair

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels underwent a polygraph exam in 2011 about her relationship with Donald Trump, and the examiner found there was a more than 99 percent probability she told the truth when she said they had unprotected sex in 2006, according to a copy of the report obtained by NBC News Tuesday.

Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, took the lie detector test at the request of a magazine that interviewed her in 2011, but didn’t publish the content at the time.

The report is accompanied by a sworn declaration from the examiner, signed on Monday, March 19, 2018, attesting to the polygraph report’s authenticity. Details of the report were first published by The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.

Michael Avenatti, lawyer for Stormy Daniels (Stephanie Clifford), has confirmed to NBC News that this photo is a from a video of Daniels during a polygraph exam conducted in May 2011 at which she was asked about her relationship with Donald Trump. via NBC News

Michael Avenatti, Clifford's attorney, has confirmed to NBC News that this photo is a from a video of Clifford taken during a polygraph exam conducted in May 2011 at which she was asked about her relationship with Trump.

"Long before Mr. Trump announced his candidacy for the presidency, Ms. Clifford passed a lie detector test confirming her relationship with Mr. Trump," Avenatti said. "Where are his test results claiming otherwise? Where are Mr. Cohen’s test results claiming otherwise? When this is over, the American people will know the truth about the relationship and the cover-up."

In an interview with NBC News today, Avenatti confirmed that he paid $25,000 to purchase the video of the polygraph exam along with related documentation.

“The reason why we did that was because we caught wind of the fact that there were number of third parties, some in the mainstream media, that were attempting to purchase the video and the file for use in what I would describe as nefarious activities," Avenatti said. "We purchased the materials and the video to make sure that they were maintained from an evidentiary standpoint for potential use in the case.”

Clifford is now locked in a legal battle with Trump and his team over a nondisclosure agreement she signed shortly before the 2016 election in exchange for $130,000.