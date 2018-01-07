WASHINGTON — Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham on Sunday said he has no interest in taking any kind of cabinet-level position in President Donald Trump's administration, despite spending increasing time working alongside his once rival.

“No,” Graham, Republican of South Carolina, flatly stated on Sunday’s “Meet The Press” when asked by Chuck Todd whether or not he would serve in Trump’s cabinet if asked.

Graham has been seen as increasingly cozy to Trump recently, which Trump remarked on this week when he said Graham “used to be a great enemy of mine but now he’s a great friend of mine.” Graham ran against Trump during the 2016 Republican presidential primaries.

“He’s the president of the United States,” Graham said of his new fondness for Trump. “He’s going to make a decision about immigration I’ve been working on for a decade. He’s president of the United States – going to make a decision about North Korea, which is one of the biggest threats to the world at large. He’s going to decide whether or not to stay in the Iranian nuclear agreement. I’ve enjoyed his company. He beat me like a dog. I’ve said everything I have to say about him – I’ve used every adjective on the planet. I lost. He won.”

Graham believes Trump had a “very successful 2017” and wants to help him where he can.

The senator also claimed that Trump does now believe that Russians were behind the hacking of emails from the DNC and the Clinton campaign, despite questioning numerous times whether Russia played a role in the hacks in the past.