Live blog: Trump’s State of the Union address 2018

President Donald Trump delivers his first State of the Union speech tonight, reviewing the first year of his presidency and setting the agenda for the next. With Trump's historically low approval ratings and the timing of the address coming on the heels of a government shutdown, the stakes are high.
The president is expected to stress a desire for bipartisanship, take credit for the economy’s strength and recent successes, and tout his lone legislative achievement: Tax cuts.
All the people lined up to counter Trump's speech
Expect at least seven responses, including the official Democratic Party rebuttal from Rep. Joe Kennedy, D-Mass.
Virginia Del. Elizabeth Guzman, a newly elected Democrat in the state, will give also an official response in Spanish. From there, it's choose your own adventure. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., will broadcast his response on social media, and Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., will react on BET.
But wait, there's more. Former Rep. Donna Edwards, D-Md., will give the official Working Families Party response via Facebook Live, while Jill Stein and Ajamu Baraka will deliver the Green Party's response.
Another rejoinder, called "The People's Response," will air after the official Democratic response on NowThis News. The event will feature prominent progressive activists and celebrity cameos by Patton Oswalt, Sarah Silverman, and Deborah Messing.
Gosar's 'illegal aliens' tweet prompts Twitter spat with Jeff Flake
Rep. Paul Gosar’s tweets earlier Tuesday, requesting that U.S. Capitol Police arrest any “illegal aliens” attending President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union, prompted a Twitter spat with fellow Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake.
Flake, a frequent Trump critic who is working on a deal to protect DACA recipients, posted, “This is why we can’t have nice things…”
Gosar, an immigration hardliner who in his earlier posts also called for any undocumented immigrants attending the speech to be deported, hit back with a choice insult of his own. Flake announced in October that he wouldn’t run for re-election this year.
In an interview with NBC News, Flake countered again, saying that Gosar "implied that those with DACA status, the so-called DREAMers who would be here are not legally here. They are. They have legal status."
Ohio Democrat to leave seat empty for immigrant facing deportation
The guest seat belonging to Rep. Tim Ryan for tonight’s address will be empty, as part of an effort by the Ohio Democrat to honor an immigrant named Amer Othman, as well as all others "wrongfully targeted for deportation."
Earlier this month, Othman, an Ohio businessman who immigrated to the U.S. from his native Jordan more than 30 years ago, was arrested at his ICE check-in.
"President Trump must realize that when his words become public policy in places like Youngstown, families like Amer’s are ripped apart," Ryan said in a statement.
"That is why my guest seat at the State of the Union will remain empty — in honor of Amer and all those people being heartlessly targeted by the Trump Administration," Ryan said.
A year of fact checking Trump
As we call up experts and prepare to fact check Donald Trump’s very first State of the Union, we looked back at the year in presidential falsehoods.
He might suggest undocumented immigrants commit more crimes (we checked in June and there’s no evidence of that) or claim that America is more dangerous than it really is (that’s a dangerous falsehood, law enforcement sources told us in February) as he has in other major addresses. Or perhaps he’ll talk about mining jobs like he did in July (we couldn't find the 45,000 he took credit for creating), or question the number of intelligence agencies in the U.S. as he did in May.
Mulvaney: Trump will deliver positive, policy driven speech
White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney said President Donald Trump will deliver a “positive” and policy driven speech that is unlikely to address the controversies that have engulfed his administration.
“What I think you’re going to see tonight is, kind of, a quick look back at the successes the administration has had over the course of the year and analysis of where we are today and a look forward,” Mulvaney said on “Meet The Press Daily.”
Mulvaney said questions about special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation and the threat Russia could pose to the midterm elections are unrelated to the focus of the president's first SOTU address.
Dow Jones takes triple-digit tumble hours before Trump’s SOTU
The Dow Jones suffered a triple-digit drop on Tuesday — just hours before President Donald Trump was set to deliver his State of the Union address, a speech that many expect will tout the stock market’s highs and focus on the impact the administration has had on the economy.
Markets closed sharply lower Tuesday for a second straight day of dramatic losses, with health-related stocks tumbling after Amazon, Chase, and Berkshire Hathaway announced a joint health care initiative that was seen by many investors as a shot across the bow to the pharmaceutical industry.
It was the Dow Jones Industrial Average's worst day since August and its first two-day losing streak in more than a month.
Lest there was any doubt Melania Trump was attending...
First Lady Melania Trump took to Twitter Tuesday afternoon to discuss her guests for her husband’s first State of the Union address — among them veterans who have battled ISIS, law enforcement officers on the front lines of the opioid crisis, and American workers who benefit from Trump's tax cuts.
The first lady’s tweet comes amid reported tensions between her and the president that, according to The New York Times, arose following reports that Donald Trump’s personal lawyer had brokered a $130,000 payment to a porn actress to prevent her from publicly discussing an alleged sexual encounter purported to have occurred in 2006. Trump and Melania married in 2005.
Last week, the first lady skipped attending the World Economic Forum with the president, opting instead to visit the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington and to spend some time at the spa at Mar-a-Lago.
House Republican calls for Capitol Police to arrest 'illegal aliens' attending SOTU
Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., tweeted Monday that he’d asked U.S. Capitol Police to check the IDs of everyone attending President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address and to arrest any “illegal aliens in attendance.”
"Today, Congressman Paul Gosar contacted the U.S. Capitol Police, as well as Attorney General Jeff Sessions, asking they consider checking identification of all attending the State of the Union address and arresting any illegal aliens in attendance," Gosar, an immigration hardliner, wrote on his Twitter account.
More than two dozen Dreamers — immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children — are set to attend the speech as guests of Democratic lawmakers, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.
A spokeswoman for House Speaker Ryan, R-Wis., told NBC News that Ryan “clearly does not agree” with Gosar’s view.
How Trump prepared for tonight's speech
President Donald Trump has been writing his State of the Union speech since December, a White House official told NBC News, and did a "pretty meaningful" edit on the plane to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, last week.
He continued working over the weekend, writing notes and edits on paper copies, which were then transcribed into the draft by aides.
According to the official, Vice President Mike Pence, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, and National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn played a key role in advising the president on policy for the address, with aides Stephen Miller, Vince Haley, and Ross Worthington playing an important role in the writing of the speech. Staff Secretary Rob Porter played a key role in both.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg is skipping Trump's address
The Notorious RBG will be MIA when Trump delivers his inaugural State of the Union address on Tuesday due to a scheduling conflict.
Instead, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will deliver a "fireside chat" for students and faculty at the Roger Williams University School of Law in Rhode Island, a talk that was announced in late August. The justice and Trump have clashed in the past.
Several Democratic lawmakers, meanwhile, have said they'll skip the event, some out of protest. The list includes Rep Earl Blumenauer, D-OR; Rep John Lewis, D-GA; Rep Maxine Waters, D-Calif.; Rep Frederica Wilson, D-Fla.; Rep Barbara Lee, D-Calif.; Pramila Jayapal, D-WA; and Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y.
Democratic women will wear black to protest sexual assault, harassment
#MeToo is headed to Capitol Hill.
Democratic women have said they'll take part in a symbolic protest against sexual harassment and assault by wearing black, just as celebrities did at the 2018 Golden Globes earlier this month. And some lawmakers have invited assault victims and advocates to attend as their guests.
Two Democratic congresswomen told NBC News earlier this month that there had been discussion about bringing women who have accused Trump of sexual misconduct to the nationally televised address but that the idea was scuttled. Trump has maintained that all of his accusers are lying.
This isn't the first time politicians have used color coordination to make a statement. At the president's January address to Congress last year, Democratic women wore white as a nod to the suffrage movement.
What does it mean to be the 'designated survivor?'
For a few fleeting hours two decades ago, then-Agriculture Secretary Dan Glickman was Washington's designated survivor.
If a catastrophic event had wiped out a packed House chamber during President Bill Clinton's State of the Union, Glickman — waiting in the wings outside the capital — would have become the acting commander in chief.
"You would have had a President Glickman," he said.
His potentially life-altering appointment as the designated survivor comes from tradition — one that will carry on Tuesday night as President Donald Trump gives his first State of the Union address.
Previewing the president's remarks: Immigration, tax cuts, trade
President Donald Trump nodded to the stakes for his first official State of the Union address, calling it an "important speech" and previewing bipartisan overtures in his remarks on big items, like immigration.
The speech will cover "a lot of territory," Trump told reporters as he finished swearing in his new Health and Human Services secretary, Alex Azar. During the remarks, the president said he'll tout the "great success" of the stock market and tax cuts passed at the close of the year, but will also make a push on immigration policies, including DACA.
The White House has indicated that the president's remarks will likely seek to strike a tone of command and stability against the backdrop of a political system that has been reeling since his arrival one year ago. Trump's address will come as investigations into his campaign's contacts with Russia remain ongoing, and a three-day government shutdown is still only barely in the administration's rear-view mirror.
More than two dozen Dreamers will be in the audience tonight
With the president expected to talk up his immigration plan, lawmakers have invited those affected by his policies to hear them firsthand.
More than two dozen Dreamers — young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children — will attend. Additionally, Marco Chavez, a Marine Corps veteran who was deported but recently allowed to return home, will attend as a guest of Rep. Nanette Diaz Barragán, D-Calif., while Jessica Fernanda Chillin, a Salvadoran-American with Temporary Protected Status, will attend as a guest of Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va.
Also in the audience: A dozen women rising as part of the #MeToo movement, as well as guests who have experience with the opioids epidemic, the military, or LGBTQ issues. And Rep. Jim Bridenstine, R-Okla., will bring Bill Nye, the Science Guy.
