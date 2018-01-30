Live blog: Trump’s State of the Union address 2018

President Donald Trump delivers his first State of the Union speech tonight, reviewing the first year of his presidency and setting the agenda for the next. With Trump's historically low approval ratings and the timing of the address coming on the heels of a government shutdown, the stakes are high.

The president is expected to stress a desire for bipartisanship, take credit for the economy’s strength and recent successes, and tout his lone legislative achievement: Tax cuts.

