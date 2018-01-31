Live blog: Trump’s State of the Union address 2018

President Donald Trump delivered his first State of the Union address Tuesday night, a speech declaring that the country was poised at “a new American moment.”

The president boasted of the strength of the U.S. economy and the resiliency of American workers. He called for a $1.5 trillion spending bill to rebuild the nation’s crumbling infrastructure with “American heart, American hands and American grit.”

And — while Democrats booed or glowered in silence — Trump spent a large portion of his speech on his plans to overhaul the immigration system, including proposals for a wall on the border with Mexico, an end to family reunification, and a path to citizenship for 1.8 million so-called Dreamers.

The stakes were high for the president, who entered the chamber with historically low approval ratings and the threat of another government shutdown just over a week away, and it remains to be seen whether Trump’s promises Tuesday night will earn him good will among his critics.

