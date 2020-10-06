SEE NEW POSTS

Twitter slaps warning label on misleading Trump tweet, Facebook removes post Twitter on Tuesday shielded the Trump's tweet comparing Covid-19 to the flu, warning that post was "spreading misleading and potentially harmful information." "This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19," Twitter said. "However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible." Separately, Facebook deleted Trump's same comment on its platform. Share this -







Trump indicates he will participate in next week's debate I am looking forward to the debate on the evening of Thursday, October 15th in Miami. It will be great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020 Share this -







Trump compares Covid to the flu. Experts say he's flat wrong. In a comparison that is disputed by public health officials, President Trump on Tuesday likened the coronavirus to the seasonal flu and said we can learn to live with Covid-19. "Flu season is coming up! Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu," tweeted the president, who has Covid-19 and returned to the White House on Monday after three days in Walter Reed hospital for treatment. "Are we going to close down our Country? No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal!!!" The number of deaths from the flu cited by Trump is misleading and in recent years has been far fewer. Meanwhile, the U.S. surpassed 210,000 deaths from Covid-19 this week and some models suggested there could be hundreds of thousands of additional deaths by the end of the year. Doctors and public health experts rejected the president's comparison of the flu and Covid-19. Read the full story. Share this -







McEnany says she isn't experiencing any symptoms after testing positive for the coronavirus White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said that she has not experienced any symptoms after she revealed Monday that she has tested positive for Covid-19. "I'm feeling great. I'm having no symptoms. You know, I'm very blessed to have a mild own case or really just an asymptomatic case," McEnany said in an interview on Fox News' "Hannity." She added about Trump's return to the White House Monday in which he removed his mask when seen on the balcony, "I'm pleased to see that our commander in chief is doing well. Watching him on that balcony, just showing that we will overcome, America will overcome, just as he is, overcoming this illness, I think was a really nice moment for our country to see." Two of McEnany's deputies — assistant press secretary Karoline Leavitt and principal assistant press secretary Chad Gilmartin — also contracted Covid-19 and are working from home, sources confirmed. Share this -







Majority still fears virus exposure as Trump says not to be 'afraid,' poll shows WASHINGTON — As President Donald Trump tells Americans not to be "afraid" of Covid-19 or let it "dominate" their lives, a majority of Americans continue to worry that someone in their family will be exposed to the coronavirus, according to new data from the NBC News|SurveyMonkey Weekly Tracking Poll. Sixty-five percent of American adults say they are worried that someone in their family will be exposed to the virus (32 percent say they are very worried, while 33 percent say they are somewhat worried) in new results captured from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4. Over that period, there were an average of 42,871 daily coronavirus cases and 692 daily deaths from the virus, according to NBC News' analysis. That's a decline of only 5 percentage points since the first week of the poll, from June 29 through July 6, when a combined 70 percent said they were worried (36 percent were very worried, and 34 percent were somewhat worried). Over that week, for comparison, an average of 596 people died from the virus, and there was an average of 47,597 new daily cases. Read full story here. Share this -







GOP senator says Trump 'let his guard down' on Covid-19 Texas GOP Sen. John Cornyn said Monday that Trump "let his guard down" on Covid-19. “I think he let his guard down, and I think in his desire to try to demonstrate that we are somehow coming out of this and that the danger is not still with us — I think he got out over his skis and frankly, I think it’s a lesson to all of us that we need to exercise self-discipline,” Cornyn told the Houston Chronicle's editorial board. Cornyn's campaign confirmed the quotes to NBC News. The senaor also told the Chronicle that Trump’s rhetoric at times "creates confusion." "He tries to balance that with saying, 'Well you know, we got this.' And clearly we don’t have this," Cornyn added. "I think the biggest mistake people make in public life is not telling the truth, particularly in something with as much public interest as here because you know the real story is going to come out." Three of Cornyn's GOP colleagues in the Senate have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past week. Share this -







Trump removes mask as he poses for photos at White House President Donald Trump takes off his face mask as he arrives at the White House upon his return from Walter Reed Medical Center, where he underwent treatment for Covid-19 on Oct. 5, 2020. Nicholas Kamm / AFP - Getty Images Share this -





