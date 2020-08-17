Longoria, other entertainment activists to emcee DNC

The Democratic National Convention kicks off Monday in Milwaukee in what will be a nominating convention unlike any other.

The almost all-virtual event will feature keynote speaker Michelle Obama, as well as former Democratic presidential contenders Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Govs. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and Andrew Cuomo of New York.

Presumptive nominee Joe Biden's pick for vice president, Sen. Kamala Harris, is expected to speak Wednesday night along with former President Barack Obama. Jill Biden, Bill and Hillary Clinton, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other high-wattage headliners will round out the programming in the run-up to Biden's acceptance speech Thursday.

NBC News will air a special report from 10 to 11 p.m. ET each night, and MSNBC will have convention coverage from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., with special coverage beginning at 9 p.m. NBC News Now will livestream the convention each day, with special coverage starting at 8 p.m. And follow us here on NBCNews.com for breaking news, analysis and fact checks.

