Republican John Kasich takes swipe at AOC ahead of his DNC speech Former Ohio governor and 2016 GOP presidential candidate John Kasich criticized Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., ahead of his Monday night speech at the DNC. Kasich, who will be speaking out against Trump, his former 2016 primary opponent, told Buzzfeed News that he thinks "this country is moderate" and those on the "extreme" get too much attention. "You know, I listen to people all the time make these statements, and because AOC gets outsized publicity doesn't mean she represents the Democratic Party," the Republican said. "She's just a part, just some member of it." A CBS News poll released over the weekend said only 38 percent of Democrats would like to hear from Kasich at the convention. 63 percent said they'd like to hear from Ocasio-Cortez, who will reportedly have just 60 seconds to speak.







Kasich, several other prominent Republicans to speak at convention tonight In addition to former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, several other Republicans, including former elected officials, are expected to endorse Joe Biden in speeches Monday night at the convention during a segment called "We the People, Putting Country Over Party." Former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman will be the first Republican to speak, according to a schedule released Monday morning. She served as governor from 1994 until January 2001 and soon after became the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency under President George W. Bush. Whitman endorsed former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld during the 2020 Republican primaries. Meg Whitman, the former CEO of Hewlett Packard who ran for governor of California as a Republican in 2010, will be the next to speak. Whitman, who currently serves as the CEO of short-form streaming platform Quibi, was a senior member on Sen. Mitt Romney's, R-Utah, presidential campaigns in 2008 and 2012. Whitman, however, supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. And former Rep. Susan Molinari, R-N.Y., is scheduled to speak before Kasich. She served as the vice chairwoman of the House Republican Conference from 1995 to 1997 and served in the House from 1990 to 1997.







PLAN YOUR VOTE: A state-by-state guide to voting by mail and early in-person voting When is the deadline to register to vote? Can I vote by mail without an excuse? Plan Your Vote is a new, interactive tool from NBC News and MSNBC, which encourages Americans to plan when and how they will vote, taking into account each state's coronavirus pandemic restrictions, mail-in ballot rules, early in-person voting and more. This comprehensive, state-by-state guide includes the most up-to-date information for voters across the country. It's everything you need to know about casting a ballot in the 2020 election, wherever you live. And we'll be updating it as rules change — which could happen right up until Election Day. Try the tool here.







Dems' hunger to break the old political system grows ahead of election WASHINGTON — As they kick off an all-virtual convention this week, Democrats aren't just pursuing more progressive policies than they have in generations: Party leaders are also warming up to changing the rules of a system many of their voters decry as undemocratic. Former Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid has called for abolishing the rule that effectively requires 60 votes to pass legislation in the Senate. Top Democratic senators say they want to abolish the Electoral College and pick presidents by popular vote. The House voted in June to grant statehood to Washington, D.C. And Democrats are eyeing language in the platform calling for "structural" change to the Supreme Court. "There's a youth revolution going on in the party," said Howard Dean, who was chairman of the Democratic National Committee. "You're going to see a real reform movement — not just in Congress, which will resist for institutional reasons, but you'll see it in the country. And that's what you're going to see at this convention." Read the full story.







Longoria, other entertainment activists to emcee DNC Democrats have lined up a group of influential actresses and activists to headline each night of the Democratic National Convention this week, former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign confirmed. Eva Longoria, Kerry Washington, former "Veep" star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Tracee Ellis Ross will each emcee a night of the convention, with Longoria on Monday, Ross on Tuesday, Washington on Wednesday and Louis-Dreyfus on the convention's final day on Thursday. Three of the four are minorities: Longoria co-founded the Latino Victory Fund and held a "Presidente Finance Council" fundraiser for Biden recently as she continues to bring Hispanic voters into the party. Washington and Ross are both Black American women who have devoted their work to numerous causes uplifting their communities' voices.







DNC Chair Perez says party's focus this week will be that Trump is 'chronically incompetent' Tom Perez, the chairman of the Democratic National Committee, said Monday that the party will focus at the convention this week on casting President Donald Trump as "chronically incompetent." On MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Perez said that coronavirus fatalities have surpassed 170,000, a grim death toll that he said was preventable. "This is why we need leadership that is competent — that is Joe Biden," he said. DNC chair previews convention, says Trump 'chronically incompetent' Aug. 17, 2020 06:23 Perez also said the Trump administration's actions regarding the Postal Service have boosted Democrats' case for expanding mail-in ballots this election, which he said will help them in ongoing litigation. In Wisconsin, for example, a judge has to "make a really important switch in the deadline" for ballots, he said. "In April, we were able to persuade the judge that as long as the ballots were postmarked by Election Day, as opposed to received by Election Day, they would count," he said. "That enfranchised over 90,000 voters. Every day that this administration does what it does by playing politics with the Postal Service, they are making our record for us."






