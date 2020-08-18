SEE NEW POSTS

Republican women throw support behind Biden Three prominent female Republicans threw their support behind Biden on Monday in an unprecedented series of speeches at the convention. Former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, Meg Whitman, a businesswoman, and former New York Rep. Susan Molinari — all Republicans — did just that on Monday evening. 'I'm with Joe': Republican women voice support for Biden at the 2020 DNC Aug. 18, 2020 01:22 The three women spoke about how despite their lifelong affiliation with the Republican Party, they were unable to support Trump. "This isn't about a Republican or Democrat. It's about a person: a person decent enough, stable enough, strong enough to get our economy back on track; a person who can work with everyone, Democrats and Republicans, to get things done. Donald Trump isn't that person; Joe Biden is," said Todd Whitman. Whitman, the CEO, said that as an executive she felt Trump "has no clue how to run a business, let alone an economy." Biden, she said, "has a plan" and "for me, the choice is simple: I'm with Joe." During her time as a New York politician, Molinari said she had gotten to know Trump and described him as "so disappointing, and lately so disturbing." "Now I've also gotten to know and work with Joe Biden on issues related to women that are so important to all of us," Molinari said. "He's a really good man, and he's exactly what this nation needs at this time."







'That woman from Michigan' takes on Trump, praises Biden "I'm Governor Gretchen Whitmer, or as Donald Trump calls me, that woman from Michigan." Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday took on Trump's handling of coronavirus, comparing the pandemic to the auto industry crisis that ravaged her home state more than a decade ago. Whitmer, speaking at a United Auto Workers union hall in Lansing, Michigan, credited Biden and former President Barack Obama with having "saved" jobs in the auto industry. Many of those same autoworkers, she said, were making protective equipment for health care workers in recent months. Watch Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's full speech at the 2020 DNC Aug. 18, 2020 04:06 "Democracy is a team sport," she said. "Especially now. It's crucial that we rally together to fight this virus and build our economy back better." Whitmer was critical of the Trump administration, saying Trump "fights his fellow Americans rather than fight the virus that's killing us and our economy." "Just imagine if we had a national strategy: So everyone who needs a test — gets one for free. So everyone has access to a safe vaccine. So our kids and educators have the resources they need to safely get back to school," Whitmer said. "With Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the White House, we will. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will lead by example. Science, not politics or ego, will drive their decisions." A finalist to be Biden's running mate, Whitmer gained prominence this year as one of the leading Democratic governors heading a state hit hard by COVID-19.







Fact check: Cuomo's claims about Trump's handling of the pandemic The New York governor said the Trump administration "tried to deny the virus, then tried to ignore it, and then tried to politicize it." This is true; the president downplayed the threat of the virus and argued for weeks that it would simply disappear. He also made numerous political statements. For example, he claimed that hydroxychloroquine would be an effective treatment before studies had been completed. When medical reviews concluded it wasn't effective, he claimed the pushback was political. He spread misinformation online, including the false claim that masks don't work. He also claimed in July that Democratic governors "think it's going to be good for them politically, so they keep the schools closed."







Kasich and AOC spar over the soul of the Democratic Party Former Gov. John Kasich of Ohio, a Republican, exposed the frays in the Democrat's big-tent approach on Monday, criticizing New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a progressive Democrat, as "extreme." "People on the extreme, whether they're on the left or on the right, they get outsized publicity that tends to define their party," Kasich said in an interview with BuzzFeed News. "You know, I listen to people all the time make these statements, and because AOC gets outsized publicity doesn't mean she represents the Democratic Party." Ocasio-Cortez responded on Twitter, writing: "It's great that Kasich has woken up & realized the importance of supporting a Biden-Harris ticket. I hope he gets through to GOP voters. Yet also, something tells me a Republican who fights against women's rights doesn't get to say who is or isn't representative of the Dem party."



It's great that Kasich has woken up &realized the importance of supporting a Biden-Harris ticket. I hope he gets through to GOP voters.



Yet also, something tells me a Republican who fights against women's rights doesn't get to say who is or isn't representative of the Dem party. https://t.co/38h6JGpbMj — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 17, 2020 Kasich is expected to address the DNC on Monday night and Ocasio-Cortez is slated to speak Tuesday. Some voters have expressed frustration that Ocasio-Cortez has been given only 60-seconds for her address, less time than Kasich was given.







Cuomo says coronavirus 'a metaphor' for Trump-led crisis New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a longtime Democratic leader whose national profile was boosted in the pandemic, bashed the Trump administration for its handling of the outbreak in an address to the Democratic convention Monday and said Biden will be able to "restore the soul of America." "Our nation is in crisis, and in many ways, COVID is just a metaphor," Cuomo said. "A virus attacks when the body is weak and when it cannot defend itself. Over these past few years, America's body politic has been weakened." Watch Gov. Andrew Cuomo's full speech at the 2020 DNC Aug. 18, 2020 05:09 Cuomo came under the spotlight for his role in shepherding New York through the pandemic with daily press briefings that often garnered national attention. During his speech Monday, Cuomo once again used slides to make his point. "Only a strong body can fight off the virus, and America's divisions weakened it," Cuomo said. "Donald Trump didn't create the initial division. The division created Trump; he only made it worse." Cuomo added the nation needs "a leader as good as our people." "Joe Biden can restore the soul of America," he said. "And that's exactly what our country needs today."







Clyburn praises 'adopted son of South Carolina' Joe Biden in speech highlighting race Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina is the man who gave Biden's campaign a jolt of energy after endorsing him in the state's Democratic primary in February. Black voters were essential to Biden's securing the nomination and, in his speech tonight, Clyburn seem to acknowledge to be speaking directly to many of those voters. Clyburn gave a nod to the racial reckoning currently taking place in the U.S., describing the slave ships that arrived on South Carolina's shores centuries ago, the white supremacist that murdered nine Black parishioners at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston in 2015, the recent removal of Confederate monuments and a forthcoming museum dedicated to African American history. "Much like the country as a whole, we are stepping out from the shadows of our past — and beginning to lay the groundwork for a more just future," Clyburn said, adding that a Biden presidency would be forward-looking and one of unity and empathy. "That's why I stand with Joe, and why he will always be an adopted son of South Carolina," he said. "Joe Biden is as good a man as he is a leader. I have said before and wish to reiterate tonight: We know Joe — but more importantly, Joe knows us." Watch Rep. Jim Clyburn's full speech at the 2020 DNC Aug. 18, 2020 02:45







St. Louis couple who waved guns at Black Lives Matter protesters will join GOP convention A source familiar with the planning confirms to NBC News that the St. Louis couple who waved guns at Black Lives Matter protesters will participate in the GOP convention next week. As first reported by the Washington Post, Patricia and Mark McCloskey will join the mostly virtual Republican National Convention next week to express support for Trump.







Dems turn to Bruce Springsteen to spark 'The Rising' Less than 20 minutes into the first night of the DNC, and we've got our first Bruce Springsteen jam. A video montage with a Biden voice over set to "The Rising," featuring a brief shot of The Boss himself, provided a musical interlude between some of the heavier interviews and speeches. The song comes from Springsteen's 2002 album, most of which was written in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks. It was a critical and commercial hit. Springsteen has a pretty tight relationship with some of the big names in the Democratic party. He even played "The Rising" at Obama's inauguration in 2009. Springsteen lends song 'The Rising' to DNC video Aug. 18, 2020 03:32






