Klobuchar talks voting rights, Post Office in DNC address

"Alabama has shown me that even our deepest divisions can be overcome because each of us wants the same thing: to be treated fairly and given the same opportunities, and the freedom to live with dignity and respect," Jones said. "Now, some politicians try to pit us against each other, but I believe that Americans have more in common than what divides us. And in November we have a chance to elect a president who believes that, too." "I've known Joe for more than 40 years. I met him as a wide-eyed law student, and he's been my friend and champion ever since," Jones added. "The Joe I know is exactly the leader our country needs right now. He can bring people together to find common ground while standing up for what he believes is right." Jones' speech hit on the major theme of Monday night — national unity. He is one of the most endangered Democratic senators up for re-election this year after having won a tight special election for former Sen. Jeff Sessions' seat in 2017. Biden campaigned for Jones in that race.







Kasich, a Republican, addresses DNC: 'These are not normal times' Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a Republican, gave one of the only speeches Monday night that wasn't trying to appeal directly to Democratic voters. Standing at a literal crossroads to talk about the future of America, Kasich's speech seemed designed to engage disaffected Republicans or doubtful Independents to widen the coalition that could get Biden into the White House and make Trump a one-term president. "I'm a lifelong Republican, but that attachment holds second place to my responsibility to my country," he said. "That's why I've chosen to appear at this convention. In normal times, something like this would probably never happen, but these are not normal times." He did not mention the president by name, but said the administration has led the country down a path of "division, dysfunction, irresponsibility, and growing vitriol," which is why he is backing Biden, who he called "a good man, a man of faith, a unifier." Earlier Monday, Trump addressed Kasich's presence at the DNC. "He was a loser as a Republican and he'll be a loser as a Democrat," Trump said. "Major loser as a Republican. I guess you can quote me on that. John was a loser as a Republican. Never even came close. And as a Democrat he'll be an even greater loser."







Republican women throw support behind Biden Three prominent female Republicans threw their support behind Biden on Monday in an unprecedented series of speeches at the convention. Former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, Meg Whitman, a businesswoman, and former New York Rep. Susan Molinari — all Republicans — did just that on Monday evening. The three women spoke about how despite their lifelong affiliation with the Republican Party, they were unable to support Trump. "This isn't about a Republican or Democrat. It's about a person: a person decent enough, stable enough, strong enough to get our economy back on track; a person who can work with everyone, Democrats and Republicans, to get things done. Donald Trump isn't that person; Joe Biden is," said Todd Whitman. Whitman, the CEO, said that as an executive she felt Trump "has no clue how to run a business, let alone an economy." Biden, she said, "has a plan" and "for me, the choice is simple: I'm with Joe." During her time as a New York politician, Molinari said she had gotten to know Trump and described him as "so disappointing, and lately so disturbing." "Now I've also gotten to know and work with Joe Biden on issues related to women that are so important to all of us," Molinari said. "He's a really good man, and he's exactly what this nation needs at this time."







'That woman from Michigan' takes on Trump, praises Biden "I'm Governor Gretchen Whitmer, or as Donald Trump calls me, that woman from Michigan." Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday took on Trump's handling of coronavirus, comparing the pandemic to the auto industry crisis that ravaged her home state more than a decade ago. Whitmer, speaking at a United Auto Workers union hall in Lansing, Michigan, credited Biden and former President Barack Obama with having "saved" jobs in the auto industry. Many of those same autoworkers, she said, were making protective equipment for health care workers in recent months. "Democracy is a team sport," she said. "Especially now. It's crucial that we rally together to fight this virus and build our economy back better." Whitmer was critical of the Trump administration, saying Trump "fights his fellow Americans rather than fight the virus that's killing us and our economy." "Just imagine if we had a national strategy: So everyone who needs a test — gets one for free. So everyone has access to a safe vaccine. So our kids and educators have the resources they need to safely get back to school," Whitmer said. "With Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the White House, we will. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will lead by example. Science, not politics or ego, will drive their decisions." A finalist to be Biden's running mate, Whitmer gained prominence this year as one of the leading Democratic governors heading a state hit hard by COVID-19.







Fact check: Cuomo’s claims about Trump’s handling of the pandemic The New York governor said the Trump administration “tried to deny the virus, then tried to ignore it, and then tried to politicize it.” This is true; the president downplayed the threat of the virus and argued for weeks that it would simply disappear. He also made numerous political statements. For example, he claimed that hydroxychloroquine would be an effective treatment before studies had been completed. When medical reviews concluded it wasn’t effective, he claimed the pushback was political. He spread misinformation online, including the false claim that masks don’t work. He also claimed in July that Democratic governors “think it’s going to be good for them politically, so they keep the schools closed.” Share this -







Kasich and AOC spar over the soul of the Democratic Party Former Gov. John Kasich of Ohio, a Republican, exposed the frays in the Democrat's big-tent approach on Monday, criticizing New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a progressive Democrat, as "extreme." "People on the extreme, whether they're on the left or on the right, they get outsized publicity that tends to define their party," Kasich said in an interview with BuzzFeed News. "You know, I listen to people all the time make these statements, and because AOC gets outsized publicity doesn't mean she represents the Democratic Party." Ocasio-Cortez responded on Twitter, writing: "It's great that Kasich has woken up & realized the importance of supporting a Biden-Harris ticket. I hope he gets through to GOP voters. Yet also, something tells me a Republican who fights against women's rights doesn't get to say who is or isn't representative of the Dem party."



Yet also, something tells me a Republican who fights against women's rights doesn't get to say who is or isn't representative of the Dem party. https://t.co/38h6JGpbMj — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 17, 2020 Kasich is expected to address the DNC on Monday night and Ocasio-Cortez is slated to speak Tuesday. Some voters have expressed frustration that Ocasio-Cortez has been given only 60-seconds for her address, less time than Kasich was given.






