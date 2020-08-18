SEE NEW POSTS

And we’re off! Actress and activist Eva Longoria, who will be emceeing the first night of the Democratic National Convention, introduced Monday’s program with a brief speech. Longoria, co-founder of the Latino Victory Fund, is one of four actresses who will emcee the convention, each on their own night. Longoria has been active in politics for more than a decade, contributing significant amounts to getting Latinos elected through Latino Victory and backing Obama's candidacy. She has also worked to improve women's presence in film and recently launched Movimiento Latino to pull in Latino forces to the uprisings begun by the Black Lives Matter Movement. After she spoke, a series of diverse speakers addressed the convention in a pre-recorded video. And, with House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., then officially gaveling in the convention, we’re off... Eva Longoria speaks during the first night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. DNC via AP Share this -







Barack Obama drops his summer playlist, features plenty of artists coming to the DNC Former President Barack Obama dropped the 2020 edition of his habitual summer playlist on Monday. And wouldn't you know it — there's plenty of artists on it slated to perform at the DNC this week! "Over the past few months, I’ve spent a lot of time listening to music with my family," Obama wrote. "I wanted to share some of my favorites from the summer—including songs from some of the artists at this week’s @DemConvention. Hope you enjoy it." The listen includes eight artists who will perform at the DNC over the next few days including Leon Bridges, Common, Billie Eilish and Jennifer Hudson. Also making the list: classics from Bob Marley & The Wailers ("Could You Be Loved") and Billie Holiday ("I'll Be Seeing You") along with a bevy of newer hits. (This reporter is partial to "12.38" from Childish Gambino.) Over the past few months, I’ve spent a lot of time listening to music with my family. I wanted to share some of my favorites from the summer—including songs from some of the artists at this week’s @DemConvention. Hope you enjoy it. pic.twitter.com/2ZFwdN46jR — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 17, 2020 Share this -







As I prepare to speak at the Democratic National Convention this week, it's hard not to think about where I come from.



I'll always be that girl from Philly.







Perez says no more Democratic caucuses Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez said Monday that the handful of 2020 presidential caucuses should be the last the party ever holds. He didn’t specifically name Iowa, which for decades has led off the nominating calendar, but his position would represent a seismic shift in the party’s traditions. Perez’s term as chair will end before the 2024 nominating calendar is determined. But he told The Associated Press on the opening day of the Democratic National Convention that he plans to “use the bully pulpit as a former chair to make sure we continue the progress” of changes after the bitter 2016 primary fight between nominee Hillary Clinton and runner-up Bernie Sanders. Read more here. Share this -







Trump keeps joking about not leaving office Trump made multiple comments about staying in the White House beyond just two terms during campaign visits to Minnesota and Wisconsin Monday. "But if I don’t win [Minnesota] this time I'm never coming back. Never. Not for term three, four, five or six," Trump said at a stop in Mankato, Minnesota. Later, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, Trump said "we are going to win four more years. And then after that we'll go for another four years, because they spied on my campaign. We should get a redo of four years." The Constitution limits the president to two terms. Democrats and other government watchdogs have warned that Trump could be unwilling to accept the November election results if he loses, throwing a bedrock of American democracy — peaceful transition of power — into peril. "The only way we’re going to lose this election is if the election is rigged," Trump said during his stop in Wisconsin. "Remember that." Share this -







Ex-Bloomberg staffers ask DNC to remove Bloomberg from convention lineup Six staffers who worked for billionaire Mike Bloomberg's short-lived 2020 presidential campaign wrote an open letter on Monday asking Democrats to remove their former boss from the convention speaking lineup. "We are Democrats who worked as field staffers for Mike Bloomberg’s 2020 presidential campaign across the country and were wrongfully terminated in March 2020 along with 2,000 other field staffers, when Bloomberg broke his promise to employ us through the November 2020 general election," the letter, which was addressed to Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez. "We write to ask you and the DNC to remove Mike Bloomberg from the slate of speakers at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday night," they added. The DNC did not immediately respond to requests for comment from NBC News. The letter was signed by Alexis Sklair, Sterling Rettke, Nathaniel Brown, Brian Giles, Jocelyn Reynolds and Caryn Austen. After Bloomberg ended his failed presidential bid in March, he terminated his campaign staff. The letter's authors then filed a class action lawsuit against the Bloomberg campaign alleging that it broke New York state law by not following through on a pledge to keep staffers employed through the election this fall. "The impact of Bloomberg’s broken promises has been devastating," the former aides wrote. "Many staffers have faced severe financial struggles." "We have never been given an explanation about why Mike Bloomberg broke his promises to over 2,000 staffers he wrongfully terminated," they added. A Bloomberg spokesman called the letter a "stunt" and "distraction" from Donald Trump. Instead of keeping his campaign intact through the election, Bloomberg transferred $18 million in resources to the DNC. "Like every campaign that ends, people were let go," the spokesman said in a statement. "Unlike other campaigns however, Mike Bloomberg gave his staff health insurance through November as well as severance." Share this -







Trump says he will deliver RNC speech live from White House President Donald Trump announced Monday that he will deliver his Republican National Convention speech live from the White House next Thursday, ending weeks of speculation after he called off plans to hold his address in Jacksonville, Florida. Democrats are "making speeches that are taped. Who wants to listen to Michelle Obama do a taped speech?" Trump said, speaking at a scaled-down campaign rally in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, on Monday afternoon. "But we’re doing a real speech on Thursday, next Thursday, so you’ll be listening. Doing it live from the White House," Trump said. Former government officials and watchdogs have warned that Trump will violate ethics norms by holding a political speech at the White House. Administration officials involved with the event could also be in jeopardy of violating the Hatch Act, experts say. Share this -







Michelle Obama speech will stress Biden's empathy When Michelle Obama headlines the Democratic convention Monday night, she will stress how Biden's character, empathy and faith has made him the necessary leader for the moment as Americans look for honest guidance amid a trio of crises. In a clip of her speech released earlier Monday, the former first lady points to the losses Biden has overcome as proof he can relate to those suffering from the broken economy and the coronavirus pandemic. "His life is a testament to getting back up and he’s going to channel that same grit and passion to pick us all up. To help us heal and guide us forward," she says. The brief clip also serves as the first look at what Americans will see during the virtual convention, which kicks off tonight. Obama, like so many people speaking to a camera during the pandemic, sits casually on a chair in front of a bookshelf. Obama is also expected to revive her famous line from the Democrats' 2016 convention— "When they go low, we go high"— redefining what exactly it means to take the higher road when confronted by ideologies Democrats do not agree with. "Going high does not mean putting on a smile and saying nice things when confronted by viciousness and cruelty. Going high means taking the harder path. It means scraping and clawing our way to that mountain top," she is expected to say. "Going high means standing fierce against hatred while remembering that we are one nation under God, and if we want to survive, we’ve got to find a way to live together and work together across our differences." The former first lady remains one of the nation’s most popular political figures, but one who has used her political influence sparingly. She said in her recently-launched podcast that she has been feeling "some form of low-grade depression” amid the quarantine, racial strife following the death of George Floyd and “just seeing this administration.” Share this -







What to expect from Bernie Sanders' DNC speech Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., will deliver a forceful eight-minute address at the convention Monday night, focusing on the importance of defeating a president whom he calls the most dangerous in U.S. history, his aides tell NBC News. "This election is the most important in the modern history of this country," Sanders will say, according to planned remarks. "In response to the unprecedented set of crises we face, we need an unprecedented response — a movement, like never before, of people who are prepared to stand up and fight for democracy and decency — and against greed, oligarchy and authoritarianism." He is also expected to say: "My friends, I say to you, and to everyone who supported other candidates in this primary and to those who may have voted for Donald Trump in the last election. The future of our democracy is at stake. The future of our economy is at stake. The future of our planet is at stake. We must come together, defeat Donald Trump and elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as our next president and vice president. My friends, the price of failure is just too great to imagine." Sanders’ supporters got a hint of his message in a fundraising email sent earlier Monday. "In this unprecedented moment in American history, we have two major tasks in front of us," the email said. "First, we must do everything possible to defeat Donald Trump and elect Joe Biden as our next president. Second, the day after Biden is elected we must mobilize grassroots America to make certain that Biden, a Democratic House and a Democratic Senate pass the most progressive agenda since FDR and the 1930s. We must create a government that works for all, not just the 1% and powerful special interests." Share this -







Latinos downgrade Trump on pandemic A growing share of Latinos are giving Trump poor marks for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, while their support of Biden ratchets up. That’s some of the findings of a Latino Decisions poll released on the opening day of the Democrats' virtual convention. The poll shows 70 percent of Latinos disapprove of how Trump is dealing with the spread of COVID-19 and 66 percent of registered Latino voters say they are backing Biden. Gary Segura, a principal at Latino Decisions, a Democratic polling firm, says the response to COVID-19 is the “gorilla at the table” and that Latinos view Trump’s response to the pandemic as the cause of the crisis. Share this -





