Clyburn praises 'adopted son of South Carolina' Joe Biden in speech highlighting race Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina is the man who gave Biden's campaign a jolt of energy after endorsing him in the state's Democratic primary in February. Black voters were essential to Biden's securing the nomination and, in his speech tonight, Clyburn seem to acknowledge to be speaking directly to many of those voters. Clyburn gave a nod to the racial reckoning currently taking place in the U.S., describing the slave ships that arrived on South Carolina's shores centuries ago, the white supremacist that murdered nine Black parishioners at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston in 2015, the recent removal of Confederate monuments and a forthcoming museum dedicated to African American history. "Much like the country as a whole, we are stepping out from the shadows of our past — and beginning to lay the groundwork for a more just future," Clyburn said, adding that a Biden presidency would be forward-looking and one of unity and empathy. "That's why I stand with Joe, and why he will always be an adopted son of South Carolina," he said. "Joe Biden is as good a man as he is a leader. I have said before and wish to reiterate tonight: We know Joe — but more importantly, Joe knows us." Watch Rep. Jim Clyburn's full speech at the 2020 DNC Aug. 18, 2020 02:45







St. Louis couple who waved guns at Black Lives Matter protesters will join GOP convention A source familiar with the planning confirms to NBC News that the St. Louis couple who waved guns at Black Lives Matter protesters will participate in the GOP convention next week. As first reported by the Washington Post, Patricia and Mark McCloskey will join the mostly virtual Republican National Convention next week to express support for Trump.







Dems turn to Bruce Springsteen to spark 'The Rising' Less than 20 minutes into the first night of the DNC, and we've got our first Bruce Springsteen jam. A video montage with a Biden voice over set to "The Rising," featuring a brief shot of The Boss himself, provided a musical interlude between some of the heavier interviews and speeches. The song comes from Springsteen's 2002 album, most of which was written in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks. It was a critical and commercial hit. Springsteen has a pretty tight relationship with some of the big names in the Democratic party. He even played "The Rising" at Obama's inauguration in 2009. Springsteen lends song 'The Rising' to DNC video Aug. 18, 2020 03:32







George Floyd's brother honors those killed by police with moment of silence at DNC Philonise Floyd honored his brother and others killed by police in a moment of silence at Monday night's Democratic National Convention. He characterized George, who was killed while in police custody in May, as "selfless" and a "giving spirit" who "always made sacrifices for his family, friends, and even complete strangers." After his brother's death, his "spirit" poured into streets around the globe with Black Lives Matter and anti-police brutality protests. His speech could be a poignant reminder to voters about the country's racial strife and the administration's response to it over the years. "It's a fitting legacy for our brother. But George should be alive today. Breonna Taylor should be alive today," he said. "Ahmaud Arbery should be alive today. Eric Garner should be alive today. Stephon Clark, Atatiana Jefferson, Sandra Bland—they should all be alive today." He added, "So it's up to us to carry on the fight for justice. Our actions will be their legacies. We must always find ourselves in what John Lewis called 'good trouble.' For the names we do not know, the faces we will never see, those we can't mourn because their murders didn't go viral." George Floyd's brother leads a moment of silence at the DNC Aug. 18, 2020 01:52







Bowser says 'we can't just say' Black Lives Matter Mayor Muriel Bowser of Washington, D.C., who gained notoriety for her handling of police brutality protests in the nation's capital, lambasted the Trump administration's response to the demonstrations following George Floyd's death. "While we were peacefully protesting, Donald Trump was plotting," Bowser said. "He stood in front of one of our most treasured houses of worship and held a Bible for a photo op. He sent troops in camouflage into our streets. He sent tear gas into the air — federal helicopters, too. I knew if he did this to D.C., he would do it to your city or your town." "I have a 2-year-old daughter," she added. "I want her to grow up in an America where she's not scared to walk to the store. An America where she's safe behind the doors of her own home. An America where the president doesn't fan the flames of racism, and looks out for all of us." Bowser, speaking from Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, said that by electing Biden and Harris, "We will say: 'Next.'" "We can't just say those words," she said. "We have to live those words. We have to undo the laws and systems that have codified racism for far too long."







Voters around the country share their story Longoria kicked off the program by interviewing different people from around the country impacted by President Doanld Trump's policy decisions. She spoke to a Pennsylvania farmer hit hard by the trade war, a Texas nurse struggling with reopening amid the pandemic, a small business owner unsure if he can rebound from the coronavirus and a teen activist trying to find new ways to communicate with her peers in the age of social distancing.







And we're off! Actress and activist Eva Longoria, who will be emceeing the first night of the Democratic National Convention, introduced Monday's program with a brief speech. Longoria, co-founder of the Latino Victory Fund, is one of four actresses who will emcee the convention, each on their own night. Longoria has been active in politics for more than a decade, contributing significant amounts to getting Latinos elected through Latino Victory and backing Obama's candidacy. She has also worked to improve women's presence in film and recently launched Movimiento Latino to pull in Latino forces to the uprisings begun by the Black Lives Matter Movement. After she spoke, a series of diverse speakers addressed the convention in a pre-recorded video. And, with House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., then officially gaveling in the convention, we're off... Eva Longoria speaks during the first night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. DNC via AP







Barack Obama drops his summer playlist, features plenty of artists coming to the DNC Former President Barack Obama dropped the 2020 edition of his habitual summer playlist on Monday. And wouldn't you know it — there's plenty of artists on it slated to perform at the DNC this week! "Over the past few months, I've spent a lot of time listening to music with my family," Obama wrote. "I wanted to share some of my favorites from the summer—including songs from some of the artists at this week's @DemConvention. Hope you enjoy it." The listen includes eight artists who will perform at the DNC over the next few days including Leon Bridges, Common, Billie Eilish and Jennifer Hudson. Also making the list: classics from Bob Marley & The Wailers ("Could You Be Loved") and Billie Holiday ("I'll Be Seeing You") along with a bevy of newer hits. (This reporter is partial to "12.38" from Childish Gambino.) Over the past few months, I've spent a lot of time listening to music with my family. I wanted to share some of my favorites from the summer—including songs from some of the artists at this week's @DemConvention. Hope you enjoy it. pic.twitter.com/2ZFwdN46jR — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 17, 2020






