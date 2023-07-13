Biden in Europe live updates: Biden arrives in Finland after NATO summit

President Joe Biden is in Helsinki, Finland, Thursday, showcasing the country NATO sees as standing for a reinvigorated and expanding alliance in the face of Russian aggression.

Biden has just been to a high-profile NATO summit in nearby Lithuania, where much of the focus was on on Ukraine’s path to membership. However the United States and its allies touted Finland becoming the defense alliance’s newest member as one of the crowning achievements of the gathering.

The country shares an 830-mile border with Russia and had until recently maintained relatively cordial relations with Moscow. But it applied for entrance to NATO soon after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine last year.

On Wednesday evening, Biden pledged that Western partners would not back away from Ukraine’s defense despite having not agreed to a path or timeline for it to become a NATO member, which Kyiv desperately wants. At the end of the summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius, Biden said that “the defense of freedom is not the work of a day or a year. It’s the calling of our lifetime — of all time.”

What to know about Biden's Finland trip President Biden will meet with Finland's president, Sauli Niinistö, and leaders from other Nordic nations including Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Iceland.

Biden is scheduled to hold a joint press conference with Niinistö at 12:40 p.m. ET before departing the country.

The president arrived in Helsinki after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the NATO summit’s outcome “a significant security victory” for his country but nonetheless expressed disappointment Kyiv did not get an outright invitation to join the alliance.