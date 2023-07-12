IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden in Europe live updates: President to meet with Zelenskyy during NATO summit

The Ukrainian leader lashed out over the “vague wording about ‘conditions’” after NATO didn’t offer a timeline for Kyiv’s integration into the alliance.

NATO chief offers Ukraine ‘a clear path towards its membership’

By NBC News

All eyes will be on President Joe Biden as he meets with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy before delivering a keynote speech on the final day of the NATO summit in Lithuania’s capital, Vilnius.

While the summit so far has publicly touted unity and support for Ukraine in its struggle against Russia's invasion, Zelenskyy has lashed out over the “vague wording about ‘conditions’” in a draft of an official NATO communiqué after it didn't offer a timeline for Kyiv's integration into the alliance.

Biden will later deliver a speech at Vilnius University before heading to Helsinki, where he will celebrate NATO's expansion, with Finland as its newest member.

What to know about the NATO summit

  • Wednesday marks the final day of the summit, with Biden delivering a key speech before leaving Vilnius.
  • Zelenskyy will hold a joint news conference with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at 5:30 a.m. ET.
  • Denmark's defense minister said Tuesday that his country and 10 other NATO allies have agreed to train the Ukrainian air force in the use of F-16 fighter jets.
  • Biden skipped a NATO dinner on Tuesday to prepare for his speech today and other official business.
Biden and G7 allies eye individual security pacts with Ukraine

Katherine Doyle

VILNIUS — Biden and G7 leaders will make an announcement alongside Zelenskyy on Wednesday outlining long-term commitments “to help Ukraine build a military that can defend itself and deter future attack,” the White House said.

Through a series of bilateral negotiations aimed at reaching security commitments between individual countries and Kyiv, the process “will focus on ensuring Ukraine has a sustainable fighting force capable of defending Ukraine now and deterring Russian aggression in the future,” White House National Security Council Senior Director for Europe Amanda Sloat told reporters Wednesday. 

“This multilateral declaration will send a significant signal to Russia that time is not on its side,” Sloat added.

Biden has ruled out a pathway to membership in NATO for Ukraine while the war is ongoing and with political and security reforms pending.

Biden's speech to focus on support for Ukraine, global challenges

Chantal Da Silva

Biden is expected to deliver remarks at Vilnius University before departing Lithuania's capital later today.

The president's speech is expected to focus on how the United States and its allies are "supporting Ukraine, defending democratic values, and taking action to address global challenges," according to the president's schedule.

Zelensky makes appearance in Lithuania during NATO summit

Zelenskyy lays out priorities for Day 2 of summit

Yuliya Talmazan

Zelenskyy laid out three priorities for the second day of the NATO summit in Vilnius after no concrete promises about membership in the alliance were made on Tuesday.

NATO leaders prepared to provide Ukraine with more military assistance for fighting Russia but only vague assurances of future membership as the alliance's summit draws to a close on Wednesday.
Zelenskyy arrives for the NATO summit on Wednesday.Mindaugas Kulbis / AP

"The first is new support packages for our army on the battlefield," Zelenskyy said Wednesday in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

"The second, I believe, is an invitation to NATO," he said. "We need an understanding that we have this invitation for when the security situation allows it."

Finally, Zelenskyy said he hoped to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine on the way to NATO.

Biden to meet with Zelenskyy ahead of big speech

Chantal Da Silva

Biden is expected to meet with Zelenskyy before delivering a speech on the final day of the NATO summit in Vilnius.

The meeting comes after a NATO communiqué said the alliance would support Ukraine in forging a path towards joining its ranks, but offered no new timeline for a future invitation.

Biden will later deliver his speech at Vilnius University before heading to Helsinki, where he will celebrate the expansion of the alliance, with Finland as its newest member.

