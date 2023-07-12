Biden in Europe live updates: President to meet with Zelenskyy during NATO summit

All eyes will be on President Joe Biden as he meets with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy before delivering a keynote speech on the final day of the NATO summit in Lithuania’s capital, Vilnius.

While the summit so far has publicly touted unity and support for Ukraine in its struggle against Russia's invasion, Zelenskyy has lashed out over the “vague wording about ‘conditions’” in a draft of an official NATO communiqué after it didn't offer a timeline for Kyiv's integration into the alliance.

Biden will later deliver a speech at Vilnius University before heading to Helsinki, where he will celebrate NATO's expansion, with Finland as its newest member.

What to know about the NATO summit Wednesday marks the final day of the summit, with Biden delivering a key speech before leaving Vilnius.

Zelenskyy will hold a joint news conference with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at 5:30 a.m. ET.

Denmark's defense minister said Tuesday that his country and 10 other NATO allies have agreed to train the Ukrainian air force in the use of F-16 fighter jets.

Biden skipped a NATO dinner on Tuesday to prepare for his speech today and other official business.