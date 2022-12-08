Watch Live: Brittney Griner released from Russian prison, Biden gives remarks

Blinken celebrates Griner's release, laments that Whelan and his family 'continue to suffer' Secretary of State Antony Blinken thanked officials across the government who worked “tirelessly” to bring Griner home in a statement Thursday. Blinken also acknowledged the administration’s disappointment over the “wrongful detention” of Paul Whelan, who remains jailed in the country. “While we celebrate Brittney’s release, Paul Whelan and his family continue to suffer needlessly,” Blinken said. “Despite our ceaseless efforts, the Russian Government has not yet been willing to bring a long overdue end to his wrongful detention.” Blinken said he “wholeheartedly” wishes that Whelan could have been brought home with Griner on the same plane. “Nevertheless, we will not relent in our efforts to bring Paul and all other U.S. nationals held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad home to their loved ones where they belong,” Blinken said. Share this -





Who is Viktor Bout, Russian arms dealer that the U.S. exchanged for Brittney Griner? In the 2005 Nicolas Cage movie “Lord of War,” the character loosely based on Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout evades his American law enforcement pursuers, apparently saved by the CIA. But in real life, the U.S. government set up an elaborate operation in 2008 to capture and prosecute Bout, dubbed “the Merchant of Death,” because he was said to be one of the world’s largest illicit arms dealers. Bout, 55, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison in 2012 after he was convicted of selling arms to Colombian rebels, which prosecutors said were intended to kill Americans. The Russian government had been demanding his release ever since, saying he was unfairly targeted. After the sentencing, Attorney General Eric Holder called Bout “one of the world’s most prolific arms dealers,” while the U.S. attorney in Manhattan, New York, Preet Bharara, said he had been “international arms trafficking enemy number one for many years, arming some of the most violent conflicts around the globe.” Amnesty International says he sold arms to sanctioned human rights abusers in Angola, Liberia, Sierra Leone and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Bout, a former Soviet military officer who became rich as an arms dealer, has always maintained his innocence. Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout at a detention center in Bangkok in 2008. Saeed Khan / AFP - Getty Images file Read more here. Share this -





Brittney Griner’s wife says 'today is just a happy day for me and my family' Brittney Griner’s wife Cherelle Griner said the last nine months were “one of the darkest moments of my life,” but expressed gratitude about the WNBA star’s release from a Russian penal colony. “Today I’m just standing here overwhelmed with emotions but the most important emotion I have right now is just sincere gratitude for President Biden and his entire administration,” Cherelle Griner said at a news conference alongside Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. “Today is just a happy day for me and my family. I’m gonna smile right now.” Wife of Brittney Griner ‘overwhelmed with emotions’ following Russian prisoner swap Dec. 8, 2022 01:51 Share this -





Biden says Griner is in 'good spirits' after release, administration hasn't forgotten about Whelan President Joe Biden said Griner is in “good spirits” and is relieved to finally head home after enduring trauma from her time in a Russian penal colony. “This is a day we’ve worked toward for a long time,” Biden said, adding the administration “never stopped pushing for her release.” The president mentioned that Paul Whelan, an American corporate security executive who is serving a 16-year prison sentence in Russia after being accused of spying, hasn’t been forgotten by the administration. Biden criticized Russia for “treating Paul’s case differently” than Griner’s and said that negotiations are ongoing. “We’re not giving up, we’ll never give up,” the president said. Biden on Brittney Griner, commitment to Paul Whelan’s release Dec. 8, 2022 07:15 Share this -





Griner's release caps monthslong saga Griner’s return to the United States will cap a monthslong saga that began in February when she was detained at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport after Russian authorities said they found vape canisters with cannabis oil in her luggage. She was later jailed on drug charges. The 32-year-old Phoenix Mercury player was the subject of prolonged and often public negotiations between the two countries after a trial that underscored frayed relations amid Russia’s war in Ukraine. Biden’s administration had sought the release of both Griner and Paul Whelan. Griner’s release also marks a stunning turn of events from last month, when she began serving a nine-year sentence at a Russian penal colony more than 200 miles east of Moscow. During her trial in July, Griner pleaded guilty but said she had no criminal intent. Griner said the canisters, which she had been prescribed to treat chronic pain, were packed inadvertently as she hurriedly prepared for her flight. Share this -





White House tweets photo of Biden and Griner's wife speaking to her this morning Share this -





Senior U.S. official on Paul Whelan: Russians said 'the choice was either one or none' A senior U.S. official tells NBC News they tried everything they could to get Paul Whelan, another American detained in Russia, out, but “they are treating him differently. They say he is an espionage case. They said the choice was either one [Griner] or none.” A former U.S. Marine, Whalen was detained in 2018 and sentenced in 2020 to 16 years in jail on espionage charges, which the U.S. has denied. The Whalen family has publicly criticized the Biden administration for not doing more to secure his release. People familiar with the negotiations for his release say the Russians refused to release Whelan without getting a Russian spy in return. The U.S. insists it does not have any Russian spies in its custody, and thus no one to trade to meet the Kremlin’s demand. Share this -





No comment from prosecutors about Viktor Bout, 'one of the world's most prolific arms dealer' A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of the New York declined comment on the trade of Viktor Bout for Brittney Griner. At the time of his conviction then US Attorney General Eric Holder said, “Today, one of the world’s most prolific arms dealers is being held accountable for his sordid past.” “Viktor Bout’s arms trafficking activity and support of armed conflicts have been a source of concern around the globe for decades. Today, he faces the prospect of life in prison for his efforts to sell millions of dollars worth of weapons to terrorists for use in killing Americans”, Holder said. Bout was convicted “of conspiring to kill U.S. nationals; conspiring to kill U.S. officers and employees; conspiring to acquire and use anti-aircraft missiles; and conspiring to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization.” Share this -





