ANALYSIS: Trump in front, progressive policy in back at Biden's convention

Democrats are kicking off day two of their unconventional, nearly all-virtual Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee with another all-star Democratic lineup.

Former President Bill Clinton, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and former second lady Jill Biden are among the high-wattage speakers taking the virtual stage Tuesday, with Biden delivering the night's keynote speech.

Here are some highlights from last night:

