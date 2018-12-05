The nation bids farewell to former President George H.W. Bush on Wednesday, with his state funeral service scheduled to begin at the Washington National Cathedral at 11 a.m. ET.

The former president, who died Friday at 94, has lain in state in at the Capitol Rotunda for the past two days, where mourners, including former Sen. Bob Dole, Sully the service dog, and members of the public, have flocked to pay their respects. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visited the Capitol Monday evening, and will be in attendance at the cathedral service Wednesday.

