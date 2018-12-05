The nation bids farewell to former President George H.W. Bush on Wednesday, with his state funeral service scheduled to begin at the Washington National Cathedral at 11 a.m. ET.
The former president, who died Friday at 94, has lain in state in at the Capitol Rotunda for the past two days, where mourners, including former Sen. Bob Dole, Sully the service dog, and members of the public, have flocked to pay their respects. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visited the Capitol Monday evening, and will be in attendance at the cathedral service Wednesday along with other former presidents and world leaders.
A reporter's view from inside the Washington National Cathedral
Rarely seen Bush scrapbooks show love story that stood test of time
Ahead of the former president's state funeral service in Washington, Mary Finch, the audio and visual archivist for the George Bush Presidential Library in College Station, Texas, gave NBC News a look at the rarely-seen scrapbooks that former first lady Barbara Bush kept of the couple's life together.
In total, she made 118 — and those memories are carefully preserved at the library in Texas.
Jenna Bush Hager, Barbara Bush recall final moments with George H.W. Bush
The twin sisters open up for the first time since the death of the 41st president, sharing with TODAY some touching memories of the man they knew as "Gampy."
WATCH: Former Sen. Bob Dole salutes Bush's casket in emotional farewell
Dole and the former president were both veterans of World War II. Bush would go on to defeat Dole in the 1988 Republican presidential primary to win the party's nomination.
"So much history in this moment," NBC News' Steve Kornacki wrote on Twitter Tuesday. "An intense rivalry for two decades with many fateful plotpoints, building to Bush's 1988 triumph in NH. But they put it behind them and days after the '92 election Bush emotionally passed the torch to Dole as the new top Republican in DC."
Coast Guard band members are struggling to keep their instruments warm
It's just a tick above freezing in Washington this morning, and members of the Coast Guard band who were standing in line to go through security said there isn't much they can do to keep their instruments warm.
But some of them use plastic mouthpieces to prevent the tongue-sticking-to-the-flagpole effect that can occur when they blow into a cold metal instrument.
The six words that changed George H.W. Bush's presidency
It became the most famous broken promise in modern political history.
George H.W. Bush made it inside the New Orleans Superdome on Aug. 18, 1988. He was there to accept the Republican presidential nomination and to launch his fall campaign against Democrat Michael Dukakis.
"My opponent won't rule out raising taxes, but I will," Bush said. "And the Congress will push me to raise taxes, and I'll say, 'No.' And they'll push, and I'll say, 'No.' And they'll push again, and I'll say to them, 'Read my lips: No new taxes!'"
Bush's is first state funeral since former President Ford
On Wednesday, President George H.W. Bush will have the rare honor of a state funeral at Washington's National Cathedral.
The ceremony has been held for some of the nation's presidents and other notable figures. This will be the first such funeral since former President Gerald Ford died in late 2006.
A state funeral, usually a days-long event, is filled with military-related details from 21-gun salutes to musical pieces performed by military bands and choirs. The funerals are conducted by The Military District of Washington.
Some of the most recent presidents to have a state funeral included Ford, Ronald Reagan, and Lyndon Johnson.
Trump declared today a national day of mourning — here's what that means
President Donald Trump declared Wednesday a national day of mourning for former President George H.W. Bush, where in Washington, D.C., he will have the first U.S. state funeral in more than a decade.
The declaration has significance — flags will be flown at half staff and both federal offices and the stock market will be closed. In Maryland and Texas, where Bush began his political career, state government agencies and offices will be closed in Bush's honor. And in Maine, where Bush spent decades at his Kennebunkport complex, non-essential state offices will be closed.
The funeral itself will be broadcast live from Washington National Cathedral later today.