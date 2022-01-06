Thursday marks the one-year anniversary of the Capitol riot, where supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the building to protest the 2020 election results.

Capitol Hill is poised to hold a daylong agenda to mark the occasion, beginning with remarks by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at Statuary Hall. In his speech, Biden is expected to place blame on Trump for the insurrection and push back on many of the former president's false claims about the 2020 election, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday.

Federal criminal charges have been filed against 705 people in the FBI's investigation of the riot, with about one-fourth of the defendants pleading guilty.

Here are the latest updates from the proceedings:

Live Blog