Thursday marks the one-year anniversary of the Capitol riot, where supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the building to protest the 2020 election results.
Capitol Hill is poised to hold a daylong agenda to mark the occasion, beginning with remarks by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at Statuary Hall. In his speech, Biden is expected to place blame on Trump for the insurrection and push back on many of the former president's false claims about the 2020 election, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday.
Federal criminal charges have been filed against 705 people in the FBI's investigation of the riot, with about one-fourth of the defendants pleading guilty.
Here are the latest updates from the proceedings:
Live Blog
Biden remarks, conversation with historians among Jan. 6 anniversary events
President Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks at the Capitol about the anniversary around 9 a.m. ET along with Vice President Kamala Harris from Statuary Hall.
Around 10 a.m., House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is scheduled to make a statement and hold a moment of reflection on the House floor. At 12 p.m., the House is expected to hold a moment of silence.
The House will then hold a "historic perspective" session at 1 p.m., a conversation moderated by Library of Congress' Dr. Carla Hayden between historians Doris Kearns Goodwin and Jon Meacham.
At 2:30 p.m., lawmakers are expected to deliver testimonials about the Jan. 6 attack at a session led by Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo.
In the early evening at 5:30 p.m., Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and other members of Congress will hold a prayer vigil on the Capitol steps.
Former President Donald Trump had planned to hold a press conference Thursday evening, but announced Tuesday that he decided to cancel the event.
A year after Capitol riot, American democracy still at risk, experts say
America survived the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, but the explosion of political violence exposed the republic’s fragility. A year later, after an impeachment and amid federal investigations, the risk to America’s system of governance remains high, according to many elected officials and advocates.