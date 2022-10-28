Live updates: Nancy Pelosi's husband assaulted in home invasion

In separate incident, man pleads guilty to threatening Rep. Eric Swalwell In a separate incident in August, Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., said a man called his office, repeating homophobic slurs and threatening to shoot and kill the congressman. Swalwell, who has previously tweeted about threats to his office, wrote: “Bloodshed is coming.” The man, Joshua Hall, pleaded guilty Friday to making threats to kill a member of Congress. In court testimony, Hall said he was drunk when he made the threat. He had previously pleaded guilty to fraud for impersonating relatives of Donald Trump in a scheme to steal thousands of dollars from Trump supporters. Share this -





Link copied

Police block off area around Pelosi home SAN FRANCISCO — Law enforcement had the area around the Pelosi home blocked off with yellow tape Friday morning and at least a dozen police vehicles. Agents wearing FBI jackets and local police uniforms crisscrossed the broad street in front of the home, which sits near the top of a hill in the wealthy Pacific Heights neighborhood. Traffic was slightly disrupted as people in Tesla, Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Toyota Prius vehicles crept past the police tape to get a look, and a helicopter circled overhead. Share this -





Link copied

Police identify Paul Pelosi's attacker as David DePape Police identified the man who assaulted Paul Pelosi as David DePape, 42. He's being hit with numerous charges, including attempted homicide and elder abuse. The motive is "still being determined," San Francisco Police Chief William Scott told reporters in a brief news conference. Scott said Paul Pelosi and the suspect were both holding a hammer when police arrived at the home shortly before 2:30 a.m. PT. "The suspect pulled the hammer away from Pelosi and violently assaulted him with it" before officers tackled him, Scott said. Share this -





Link copied

Attack puts spotlight on U.S. Capitol security threats The violent assault on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband could draw greater attention to security threats on Capitol Hill. Paul Pelosi was attacked at their home in California, authorities said. But according to statistics from the U.S. Capitol Police in June, security threats are rising against members of Congress. The USCP Threat Assessment Team saw a 144% increase in new cases between 2017 to 2021 — from 3,939 in 2017 to 9,625 in 2021. The first three months of this year saw roughly 1,820 cases opened by that team. NBC News has requested updated statistics. A police officer rolls out yellow tape at the home of Paul and Nancy Pelosi in San Francisco, on Friday. Eric Risberg / AP Share this -





Link copied

Biden 'praying' for Paul Pelosi, White House says The White House said Friday that President Joe Biden spoke with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi following the attack on her husband. "This morning he called Speaker Pelosi to express his support after this horrible attack. He is also very glad that a full recovery is expected," the White House said in a statement. It added that Biden is "praying for Paul Pelosi and for Speaker Pelosi’s whole family." "The President continues to condemn all violence, and asks that the family’s desire for privacy be respected," it said. Share this -





Link copied

Senate leaders decry the violence Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., condemned the assault on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband. Schumer, one of the House speaker's closest working partners in Washington, blasted the attack on Paul Pelosi as a "dastardly act" and said he expressed his "deepest concern and heartfelt wishes" to the Pelosi family Friday morning. McConnell tweeted that he was "horrified and disgusted" by the news. He added that he was "grateful to hear" Paul Pelosi was expected to make a full recovery, "and that law enforcement including our stellar Capitol Police are on the case." Share this -





Link copied

San Francisco police to hold news conference soon San Francisco's chief of police, William Scott, is expected to address the media soon on the attack, according to police. Share this -





Link copied