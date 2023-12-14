Live updates: Rudy Giuliani expected to testify in Georgia election worker defamation trial

What to know about Rudy Giuliani’s defamation trial
- Today is the fourth day of Rudy Giuliani's civil defamation trial related to false claims he made about two former election workers in Georgia.
- A judge ruled this year that Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, defamed Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, by baselessly accusing them of election fraud. A jury will soon decide how much Giuliani must pay Freeman and Moss in damages.
- The plaintiffs rested their case yesterday after Freeman took the stand and described how Giuliani's bogus claims had upended her life. She testified about the numerous threatening and hateful messages that she received after Giuliani made his defamatory remarks. Giuliani's lawyer declined to cross-examine Freeman.
- Witness Ashlee Humphreys, a Northwestern University professor and expert in social media, testified yesterday that based on her analysis it would cost Freeman and Moss $17.8 million to $47.8 million to fix their reputations.
- Giuliani is expected to take the stand today as the only defense witness.
What to expect during today's proceedings
Giuliani is expected to take the stand as the only defense witness in today's trial proceedings.
The jury was instructed to convene at the court at 10 a.m. ET to give both sides enough time to discuss legal issues before the defense presents its case.
Earlier in the trial, Giuliani's attorney, Joseph Sibley, had suggested that his client's allegations against the plaintiffs might have actually helped their reputations, noting that Freeman and Moss had received the Presidential Citizens Medal from President Joe Biden.
Sibley also tried to undermine Humphreys' credibility, asking her during cross-examination, "Are you getting paid something if the outcome is different?”
What happened in yesterday's trial proceedings
Freeman delivered emotional testimony yesterday, discussing threats to her and her daughter in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election.
"It’s so scary every time I go somewhere if I have to use my name,” Freeman said. Her lawyer also showed the jury violent death threats that were sent to Freeman.
Earlier in the day, Ashlee Humphreys, a Northwestern University professor and expert in social media, testified that according to her analysis it would cost Freeman and Moss between $17.8 million and $47.8 million to repair their reputations.
A judge previously ruled that Giuliani defamed Freeman and Moss, who were election workers in Georgia.