Live updates: Rudy Giuliani expected to testify in Georgia election worker defamation trial

What to expect during today's proceedings

Giuliani is expected to take the stand as the only defense witness in today's trial proceedings.

The jury was instructed to convene at the court at 10 a.m. ET to give both sides enough time to discuss legal issues before the defense presents its case.

Earlier in the trial, Giuliani's attorney, Joseph Sibley, had suggested that his client's allegations against the plaintiffs might have actually helped their reputations, noting that Freeman and Moss had received the Presidential Citizens Medal from President Joe Biden.

Sibley also tried to undermine Humphreys' credibility, asking her during cross-examination, "Are you getting paid something if the outcome is different?”