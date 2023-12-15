IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Updated 20 minutes ago

Rudy Giuliani trial live updates: Jury resumes deliberations in defamation damages case

Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, are seeking at least $24 million each for Giuliani’s defamatory statements about them following the 2020 election.
Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani leaves the federal courthouse in Washington, DC., on Monday.Jose Luis Magana / AP
What to know about Rudy Giuliani’s defamation trial

  • Jury deliberations resume today at 9 a.m. ET in Rudy Giuliani's civil defamation trial related to false claims he made about two former election workers in Georgia.
  • Plaintiffs Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, are seeking at least $24 million each for Giuliani's defamatory statements about them following the 2020 presidential contest when he baselessly accused them of election fraud. A judge ruled this year that Giuliani defamed the two women with his remarks.
  • Trial testimony this week lasted four days. Giuliani reversed course yesterday and said he would not take the stand in his own defense, despite saying earlier that his testimony would make "definitively clear" that what he said about Freeman and Moss "was true."
  • The jury began deliberating yesterday afternoon following closing arguments in the case.
20m ago / 1:25 PM UTC

Jury deliberations are set to resume in Rudy Giuliani’s civil defamation trial related to false claims he made about two former election workers in Georgia. NBC News’ Ryan Reilly reports on why Giuliani didn’t take the stand and what to expect from a verdict.

36m ago / 1:09 PM UTC

What happened on Thursday

Megan Lebowitz

Yesterday was the first partial day of jury deliberations after both sides concluded their closing arguments early afternoon.

Giuliani was initially expected to testify, but ended up not taking the stand.

The lawyer for Freeman and Moss asked the jury to award the plaintiffs at least $24 million each.

During closing arguments, Giuliani's lawyer told the jury that his client "is a good man."

45m ago / 1:00 PM UTC

Jury deliberations expected to resume this morning

Daniel Barnes and Megan Lebowitz

The jury is expected to continue its deliberations today starting at 9 a.m.

Jurors began deliberating yesterday around 1:35 p.m. after closing arguments in the case.

