Rudy Giuliani trial live updates: Jury resumes deliberations in defamation damages case

Jury deliberations are set to resume in Rudy Giuliani’s civil defamation trial related to false claims he made about two former election workers in Georgia. NBC News’ Ryan Reilly reports on why Giuliani didn’t take the stand and what to expect from a verdict.

What happened on Thursday

Yesterday was the first partial day of jury deliberations after both sides concluded their closing arguments early afternoon.

Giuliani was initially expected to testify, but ended up not taking the stand.

The lawyer for Freeman and Moss asked the jury to award the plaintiffs at least $24 million each.

During closing arguments, Giuliani's lawyer told the jury that his client "is a good man."