Rudy Giuliani trial live updates: Jury resumes deliberations in defamation damages case

What to know about Rudy Giuliani’s defamation trial
- Jury deliberations resume today at 9 a.m. ET in Rudy Giuliani's civil defamation trial related to false claims he made about two former election workers in Georgia.
- Plaintiffs Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, are seeking at least $24 million each for Giuliani's defamatory statements about them following the 2020 presidential contest when he baselessly accused them of election fraud. A judge ruled this year that Giuliani defamed the two women with his remarks.
- Trial testimony this week lasted four days. Giuliani reversed course yesterday and said he would not take the stand in his own defense, despite saying earlier that his testimony would make "definitively clear" that what he said about Freeman and Moss "was true."
- The jury began deliberating yesterday afternoon following closing arguments in the case.
Jury deliberations are set to resume in Rudy Giuliani’s civil defamation trial related to false claims he made about two former election workers in Georgia. NBC News’ Ryan Reilly reports on why Giuliani didn’t take the stand and what to expect from a verdict.
What happened on Thursday
Yesterday was the first partial day of jury deliberations after both sides concluded their closing arguments early afternoon.
Giuliani was initially expected to testify, but ended up not taking the stand.
The lawyer for Freeman and Moss asked the jury to award the plaintiffs at least $24 million each.
During closing arguments, Giuliani's lawyer told the jury that his client "is a good man."
Jury deliberations expected to resume this morning
The jury is expected to continue its deliberations today starting at 9 a.m.
Jurors began deliberating yesterday around 1:35 p.m. after closing arguments in the case.