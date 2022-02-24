Russia-Ukraine conflict live updates: Zelenskyy makes plea for peace as Russia threats loom

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a plea for peace during an emotional speech that aired late Wednesday ET, addressing both the Russian and Ukrainian public directly and warning that a potential conflict could cost tens of thousands of lives.
"The truth is that we need to stop before it's too late," Zelenskyy said. "And if the Russian leadership does not want to sit at the table with us for the sake of peace, perhaps it will sit at the table with you.
The leaders of two Moscow-backed breakaway regions asked Russian President Vladimir Putin "to provide assistance in repulsing the aggression" from Ukraine, the Kremlin said earlier Wednesday. Zelenskyy said he tried to call Putin hours before his speech but the Russian leader ignored the call.
The Ukrainian military warned earlier this week that Russian-backed mercenaries had been sent to the area to stage "provocations" as a possible pretext for an invasion.
Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said Russian forces have placed themselves "in an advanced stage of readiness" to move on Ukraine. Kirby told reporters at a press briefing that the Russians "are ready," adding that "only Putin knows what the timing is."
'Not thinking about the stock market': Why sanctions are unlikely to stop Putin
After months of threats, the United States and its allies moved swiftly to sanction Russia after President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into eastern Ukraine, a move President Joe Biden said amounted to “the beginning of a Russian invasion.”
The question now is whether those measures will do anything to damage — or deter — the Russian leader, who has taken Europe to the brink of a devastating new conflict.
The first salvo of Western sanctions targeted large Russian banks, oligarchs with close ties to the Kremlin, a key gas pipeline and a host of other individuals. The European Union is set to unveil its own, with reports suggesting they may go even further.
But while leaders in Washington, Europe and Asia were able to present a united front against Moscow's aggression, officials and analysts say it's unlikely the sanctions will do anything to deter Putin from pursuing a large-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Ukrainian airspace clears out, airliners make u-turns
Ukrainian airspace was almost entirely clear of commercial air traffic on Wednesday night, with flight tracking services showing many jets making dramatic U-turns.
Ukrainian airspace was closed to civilian aircraft around 9 p.m. ET, according to a Notice to Airmen, which is an alert issued about sudden changes to airspace.
Reuters reported that at least one air safety advocacy organization, Safe Airspace, recommended that no civilians flights fly over any part of Ukraine. According to Reuters, Russia also closed some airspace on the eastern border with Ukraine "in order to provide safety" for civil aviation flights."
'Truly horrifying': Ukrainian expats in the U.S. feel fear, anger — and guilt
Every morning these days, Lana Prudyvus wakes up with dread in the pit of her stomach.
Prudyvus, a tennis coach who was born in Ukraine and lives in California, feels “terrified” about what awaits on her cellphone — news alerts about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s latest announcement and text messages her father sends from their homeland about the developments there.
“In the last couple days, the situation has become worse and worse by the hour,” she said in a phone interview Wednesday. “Putin is so unpredictable, and that’s the hardest part. We have no idea what’s going to happen next.”
Just catching up on the news? Here is what you may have missed: