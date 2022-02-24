Russia-Ukraine conflict live updates: Zelenskyy makes plea for peace as Russia threats loom

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a plea for peace during an emotional speech that aired late Wednesday ET, addressing both the Russian and Ukrainian public directly and warning that a potential conflict could cost tens of thousands of lives.

"The truth is that we need to stop before it's too late," Zelenskyy said. "And if the Russian leadership does not want to sit at the table with us for the sake of peace, perhaps it will sit at the table with you.

The leaders of two Moscow-backed breakaway regions asked Russian President Vladimir Putin "to provide assistance in repulsing the aggression" from Ukraine, the Kremlin said earlier Wednesday. Zelenskyy said he tried to call Putin hours before his speech but the Russian leader ignored the call.

The Ukrainian military warned earlier this week that Russian-backed mercenaries had been sent to the area to stage "provocations" as a possible pretext for an invasion.

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said Russian forces have placed themselves "in an advanced stage of readiness" to move on Ukraine. Kirby told reporters at a press briefing that the Russians "are ready," adding that "only Putin knows what the timing is."

