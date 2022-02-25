Russia-Ukraine conflict live updates: Over 100 people killed, hundreds injured after Russia invades

Over 100 people were killed with hundreds more injured after Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, raining down bombs on key cities and taking control of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

In response to the onslaught, President Joe Biden announces a new wave of sanctions targeting Russian banks, vowing to make Russian President Vladimir Putin a "pariah on the international stage." Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier Thursday called Russia’s attempt to seize the Chernobyl area “a declaration of war against the whole of Europe.”

In remarks posted on Telegram, Zelensky called on Ukrainian citizens to aid the defense forces, asking anyone with military experience to offer themselves in the effort.

“The sounds that we hear today are not only missile strikes, explosions and rockets — it’s the sound of the Iron Curtain falling down and closing Russia from the other civilized world,” he said.

