Russia-Ukraine conflict live updates: Over 100 people killed, hundreds injured after Russia invades

Over 100 people were killed with hundreds more injured after Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, raining down bombs on key cities and taking control of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.
In response to the onslaught, President Joe Biden announces a new wave of sanctions targeting Russian banks, vowing to make Russian President Vladimir Putin a "pariah on the international stage." Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier Thursday called Russia’s attempt to seize the Chernobyl area “a declaration of war against the whole of Europe.”
In remarks posted on Telegram, Zelensky called on Ukrainian citizens to aid the defense forces, asking anyone with military experience to offer themselves in the effort.
“The sounds that we hear today are not only missile strikes, explosions and rockets — it’s the sound of the Iron Curtain falling down and closing Russia from the other civilized world,” he said.
Live Blog
U.N. Security Council to vote Friday on condemning invasion
The United Nations Security Council will hold a meeting on Friday to vote on a resolution to end Russia's aggression in Ukraine.
Norway UN tweeted the UNSC will meet at 3 p.m. ET. and "call upon all UN Members States to co-sponsor this resolution."
White House is aware of Zelenskyy's location
The White House said it is aware of Zelenskyy's whereabouts, after sharing that he is in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.
"We are aware of where he [Zelenskyy] is located and are in touch with him," Psaki told reporters Thursday.
Russia sanctions are a ‘big deal,’ experts say. But effects could take years.
The flurry of sanctions the U.S. announced this week against Russia are some of the hardest-hitting that Moscow has ever faced, but the slow pain they inflict may not be enough to deter President Vladimir Putin from escalating his invasion of Ukraine, experts said.
President Joe Biden and several U.S. allies, including the European Union, the United Kingdom and Japan, have vowed to review further restrictions on Moscow as punishment for the invasion.
The sanctions already announced are significant in size and scope, former U.S. Treasury and State Department officials who handled American sanctions in the past said, but the longtime American reliance on the national security tool has left the U.S. with few other options if Putin and Russia do not respond.
Nevertheless, the Russian economy is already feeling the effects of war, and the sanctions could over time further cause the Russian stock market to falter, deflate the value of the ruble — which hit an all-time low Thursday — and make doing business in Russia increasingly difficult.
Ukrainians flee Kyiv, take shelter as Russia launches invasionFeb. 25, 202201:54
Sanctions are focused on preventing 'worst-case scenario,' Price says
Sanctions being pushed on Russia as a "primarily punitive" measure are part of a larger strategic move against Putin, State Department spokesman Ned Price told MSNBC on Thursday.
The sanctions, which were initially imposed Monday but escalated Thursday after Putin's attack on Ukraine, target 80 percent of Russia's banking assets. But they also limit Russia's ability to import about half of the technologies it needs, Price said.
"This is to do everything we can to prevent, to deter, a worst-case scenario," Price said. "We know that what Putin has put in place is the ability to mount a massive, large-scale, bloody, devastating campaign against Ukraine, but also against the Ukrainian people."
Price said the sanctions will build and gain momentum over time. Russia has been hit with sanctions by the U.S. several U.S. allies, including the European Union, the United Kingdom and Japan.
The ruble plummeted to an all-time low against the U.S. dollar Thursday as a result, but Russia's central bank promised to support any bank hurt by sanctions, insisting that it has the ability to maintain economic stability.
White House says Biden administration is prepared to welcome Ukrainian refugees
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday that the Biden administration was prepared to welcome refugees from Ukraine into the U.S. but thought many would want to stay in nearby European countries.
Humanitarian groups and Eastern European governments have warned that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could trigger a major refugee crisis. Already, Psaki said, some Ukrainians have begun to cross the border into Poland.
"We certainly expect that most — if not the majority — will want to go to Europe and neighboring countries," Psaki said, adding that the U.S. had been engaging with European allies about how to best prepare for the flow of people.
Asked whether the U.S. was considering extending temporary protected status — a program that allows immigrants from countries experiencing instability to stay in the U.S. and work — to Ukrainians, Psaki said it would be a decision for the Department of Homeland Security to make.
Biden was criticized early in his presidency after he announced he would keep a Trump-era cap on refugees admitted to the U.S. Following significant blowback from Democrats, Biden reversed course and raised the cap.