State of the Union 2019 live blog: Latest updates from Trump’s speech to Congress

President Donald Trump will deliver his second State of the Union address at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday, making what is expected to be a call for bipartisan cooperation to a divided Congress.

Trump will give the speech after a weeklong delay because House Speaker Nancy Pelosi opposed its delivery during a partial government shutdown stemming from a disagreement with Democrats over his demands for border wall funding. Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams will deliver the Democratic response to the president's address.

