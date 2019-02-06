State of the Union 2019: Live updates from Trump’s speech

President Donald Trump will deliver his second State of the Union address at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday, making what is expected to be a call for bipartisan cooperation to a divided Congress.
Trump will give the speech after a weeklong delay because House Speaker Nancy Pelosi opposed its delivery during a partial government shutdown stemming from a disagreement with Democrats over his demands for border wall funding. Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams will deliver the Democratic response to the president's address.
Analysis: The president has an opportunity for a reset tonight
Every State of the Union address is an opportunity for the president to reset the national debate and set the tone. Few times in our history has that been so important as it is at this moment given the deep divisions in our country and the toxicity of our politics. The president should take initiative and recognize the broken nature of our politics -- the fact that we are coming off the heels of the longest partial government shutdown ever. He should also offer concrete compromises on immigration (the most toxic and divisive issue in or country today) and infrastructure, still ripe for bipartisan agreement. Only major policy achievements will begin restoring people's trust and confidence in our government.
Analysis: A State of the Union to a worried world
The world will be watching Trump’s State of the Union address tonight. Will we see hints of humility, that the signs that the tradeoffs from his tiffs and tariffs have started to sink in? While many expect the president will simply continue to blow past signs warning trouble ahead, I think we will see a medley of isolationist inclinations mixed in with a touch of realism.
There are few international successes that Trump can point to from his first two years. North Korea paused its missile tests. Yet Saudi Arabia has gotten away with a brazen murder. Russia is on the rise. And there has been talk of the possibility of NATO’s demise. Meanwhile, the US has abandoned commitments to rein in climate change, intermediate range nuclear weapons, and Iran’s nuclear arsenal.
We are past the point when the president can pass off “cleaning up the other guy’s mess” as a foreign policy accomplishment. Trump needs his own win on the world stage. We may hear signs tonight of what he has in mind. The administration is likely to try and present their work on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement, China, Venezuela, and Afghanistan as evidence that they are able to also build, not just bust deals.
Analysis: Unity, comity, but will Trump invoke his wall?
Unity and comity are the buzzwords for tonight’s State of the Union address, along with “pivot,” which is President Trump’s mission as he stands before the Congress and the country.
This is when a president gets to lay out his legislative agenda: Taking on the drug companies is popular with both parties, and an expected announcement on a new HIV/Aids initiative is significant.
But let’s be honest: We’re all watching to see if Trump doubles down on the wall and sets the stage for a national emergency. He won’t invoke that tonight, but it’s the best worst option to extricate himself from the box he’s put himself into. If it’s slapped back by the courts, he can go into 2020 saying he did everything he could, and then blame the Democrats and liberal justices. “Re-elect Trump and Build the Wall” -- perfect bumper sticker.
Analysis:What matters to Trump tonight
Forget truth; all that matters is whether a particular word at a particular moment serves a particular interest (or impulse) of Donald Trump (see here). Consequently, it is tough to know what to make of a State of the Union speech by this president — and whether to care about anything he reads off the teleprompter.
In last year’s SOTU, Trump proclaimed, “I call on all of us to set aside our differences, to seek out common ground, and to summon the unity we need to deliver for the people.” He then spent a year continuing his me-first politics of bullying, name-calling, and fear-peddling demagoguery. So why would you believe whatever he says in tonight’s collection of words?
Analysis: How Trump can win the State of the Union
If you thought Super Bowl LIII was hyped, it is nothing compared to this post-shutdown State of the Union address. Trump is at his best in unscripted settings, usually when matched with one or more antagonists. It is his competitive nature to turn an interview into a confrontation, a verbal wrestling match, and although the fact checkers always think POTUS loses these scrums, usually it is a split decision among viewers.
Set-piece speeches, though, are rarely home runs for the president. Tonight could be different if he is 1) gracious towards the once and once-again House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 2) self-effacing at least a couple of times, 3) specific on the booming economy 4) detailed in his explanation about the urgency of the situation at the border and 5) focused on freedom for Venezuela.
If he commits to another big hike in defense spending and — again — to a 355-ship Navy, that would be icing on the cake. But I’m not expecting minds to change or approval ratings to soar or fall. American politics are frozen, waiting for a spring thaw.
Ocasio-Cortez bringing Kavanaugh critic who confronted Flake in elevator
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's guest for the State of the Union will be a sexual assault survivor who made headlines protesting his nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.
Ana Maria Archila says she is "honored" to be the guest of the star freshman Democrat from New York and will sit in the gallery overlooking the chamber during Trump's address. She said she will wear white and a pin that the congresswoman gave her that says, "Well behaved women rarely make history."
Archila cornered then-Sen. Jeff Flake at a Senate elevator in September and pleaded for the Republican lawmaker to reconsider voting for Kavanaugh, who was accused by Christine Blasey Ford of sexual assault. Ford told the Senate Kavanaugh had assaulted her at a gathering of teenagers when they were in high school in the early 1980s. Kavanaugh angrily denied the accusations during emotional testimony.
Americans search for abortion, health care in run-up to SOTU
Americans googled for information on abortion and health care in the week ahead of the State of the Union, according to data from Google Trends.
The search data highlights anticipation for Trump to touch on growing furor from conservatives over a new abortion bill in New York as well as on efforts by Republicans in a variety of states to roll back abortion access.
Health care remains the most searched topic as of Tuesday evening, with immigration coming in third. Either abortion or health care were the most searched topics in most U.S. states, according to Google data.
The dominance of those topics is also notable since they could break a long-running trend, with Google showing that in pervious years "jobs" and "taxes" dominated searches during the speech.
2020 contenders take aim at Trump with SOTU guests
Members of Congress who'd like to take President Donald Trump's place in 2021 planned to deliver messages of their own Tuesday at his second State of the Union with the string of guests they invited to hear the address live at the Capitol.
Some guests were invited to highlight the recent government shutdown over Trump's border wall request, which resulted in the speech's delay from its initial January date. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., planned to bring air-traffic controller Trisha Pesiri-Dybvik, one of the 800,000 federal workers furloughed last month and a victim of the California wildfires. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., was bringing Sajid Shahriar, a labor leader who organized rallies last month calling for the government to re-open.
Other guests of potential Trump rivals were to include those currently affected by policies advocated — or opposed — by the president. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y. — who plans to introduce legislation pushing back on Trump's ban on transgender service members — announced she is bringing Navy Lieutenant Commander Blake Dremann, a decorated transgender service member who was deployed 11 times and received the Navy's highest logistics award. READ MORE
Democratic women send political message by wearing white to Trump’s speech
The chair of the House Democratic Women’s Working Group is urging female lawmakers to wear “suffragette white” to President Donald Trump’s second State of the Union speech.
“We’ll honor all those who came before us and send a message of solidarity that we’re not going back on our hard-earned rights,” Florida Rep. Lois Frankel wrote on Twitter last week.
Frankel's congressional group, which includes all Democratic women in the House, seeks to advance such issues as equal pay for women, paid family leave and reproductive rights. Democratic congresswomen also wore white to Trump's first address to Congress in 2017 in a symbolic gesture remembering the woman's suffrage movement. Last year, they wore black as a sign of solidarity with the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements.
On Monday, Frankel announced that her guest to the speech will be Kim Churches, the CEO of the American Association of University Women, a nonprofit that promotes equity for women.
Kavanaugh among 4 Supreme Court justices to attend SOTU
Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is among the group of four Supreme Court justices who will attend President Donald Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday.
Kavanaugh, the newest member of the court, is joined by Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Elena Kagan and Neil Gorsuch.
Last year, Trump's address was attended by Roberts, Kagan, Gorsuch and Justice Stephen Breyer.
Trump adversary Xavier Becerra to 'go for the fences' in Spanish-language rebuttal
When California's attorney general counters the president’s State of the Union address with the Democrats' Spanish language rebuttal on Tuesday, it won’t be the first time Xavier Becerra has taken swings at Donald Trump's policies. According to Democrats, Becerra has filed more than 100 legal actions — 45 of them lawsuits — against the Trump administration.
Becerra will deliver his response live on Spanish-language media outlets Tuesday night -- the first time the Spanish-language Democratic response has been delivered live, a Democratic aide said. NBC News' sister network Telemundo, as well as Univision, will air his speech after the president's 9 p.m. EST speech ends.
Becerra told NBC News that those who tune in can expect some tough talk: "I always go for the fences, and this won't be any different.” He added that Americans "don't have to be hoodwinked on what the true state of the union is when it's not so good.”
Stacey Abrams to deliver Democratic response to Trump State of the Union
Stacey Abrams, who lost a razor-thin race for governor in Georgia in November, will deliver the official Democratic response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address to Congress next week.
Abrams, 45, would have been the first female black governor in the country. She lost to Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican who was the Georgia secretary of state during the campaign, by less than 55,000 votes.
"I plan to deliver a vision for prosperity and equality, where everyone in our nation has a voice and where each of those voices is heard,” she said in a Tuesday statement on the coming speech.
Contributors to tonight’s State of the Union live blog
Trump’s State of the Union: 5 things to watch
Halfway through his term, and with Democrats clambering into the nomination fight for the right to try to oust him in 2020, President Donald Trump will address Congress and the nation in his annual State of the Union address Tuesday.
It's a chance for Trump to set his agenda for the year and beyond — to frame the story of his presidency so far as he gears up for another campaign.
He'll do that at a moment that seems to call for some presidential spin. Trump is coming off a five-week partial government shutdown that he once promised he would be "proud" to force, in what turned out to be an ill-fated attempt to gain leverage over congressional Democrats in his quest to build a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico.
Here are at least five questions likely to be answered when Trump steps up to the House rostrum Tuesday night.