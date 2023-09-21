Zelenskyy heads to Washington to appeal for aid in ongoing Russia conflict: Live updates

Zelenskyy at the Capitol Zelenskyy is in the Capitol and holding meetings with senior lawmakers. Share this -





Zelenskyy to visit Congress, meet with Biden at the White House Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday afternoon after heading to Capitol Hill to meet with lawmakers who will be asked to continue to fund his nation's defense against Russia. Zelenskyy will meet with senators in the morning followed by bipartisan House leaders. In his second trip to Washington since Russia invaded Ukraine in early 2022, Biden and Zelenskyy will meet in the Oval Office, followed by an expanded bilateral meeting in the East Room that Vice President Kamala Harris will also attend. Read the full story here.





McCarthy says he rejected request for Zelenskyy to address joint session of Congress Speaker Kevin McCarthy said this morning he turned down a request from Zelensky to address a joint session of Congress. McCarthy said that there wasn't enough time for a joint address given the busy legislative week and said what they are doing for Zelensky — a meeting with members — is the same as what they did for the prime ministers of the UK and Italy on recent visits. Plus, McCarthy said, Zelensky had already addressed Congress. The refusal was first reported by Punchbowl. On what McCarthy plans to say to Zelensky this morning when they meet: "Well I think the best part is to sit down and walk though the questions. What is the plan for victory, where are we currently on the field, the accountability issues that a lot of members have questions." McCarthy: Congress 'didn't have time' for Zelenskyy to address a joint session Sept. 21, 2023 00:48





Trump says he's pleased by Putin's praise: 'I like that he said that' Former President Donald Trump said Thursday that he appreciated recent praise from Russian leader Vladimir Putin. In an exclusive interview with NBC "Meet the Press" moderator Kristen Welker, Trump said it meant "what I'm saying is right," referring to his positions on the war in Ukraine. Trump readily claimed in the interview that if re-elected president, he would resolve the war within 24 hours, though he provided few details about how he would end a conflict that has dragged on for more than 18 months. The former president has asserted several times that he could quickly end the war. "If I tell you exactly, I lose all my bargaining chips. I mean, you can't really say exactly what you're going to do. But I would say certain things to Putin. I would say certain things to Zelenskyy," he said, referring to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Putin, Russia's longtime leader, said at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, last week that he had heard "that Mr. Trump says he will resolve all burning issues within several days, including the Ukrainian crisis. We cannot help but feel happy about it." Read the full story here.





Poland, with election looming, says it isn't sending new arms to Ukraine Poland is no longer arming Ukraine as it is focusing on building up its own stocks of weapons, the prime minister said on Wednesday, as Warsaw's stance toward Kyiv shifts just weeks before an election. Poland is only carrying out previously agreed arms deliveries to Ukraine, a government spokesman said on Thursday, amid souring bilateral relations due to a grain dispute just weeks before a Polish parliamentary election. Poland has been seen until recently as one of Ukraine's staunchest allies in its war with Russia, but its decision to extend a ban on Ukrainian grain imports has annoyed Kyiv. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Wednesday that Poland, a NATO member, was no longer arming Ukraine and was focusing on rebuilding its own weapon stocks. Asked about Morawiecki's comments on arms supplies, State Assets Minister Jacek Sasin said: "In this case, Polish interests come first. We cannot disarm the Polish army, we cannot get rid of the weapons that are necessary for our security." Read the full story here.





