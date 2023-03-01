Liz Cheney to join University of Virginia as a professor

WASHINGTON — Former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., is joining the University of Virginia as a professor of practice, the university's Center for Politics announced Wednesday.

"With democracy under fire in this country and elsewhere around the world, Liz Cheney serves as a model of political courage and leadership. Liz will send a compelling message to students about integrity. She’s a true profile in courage, and she was willing to pay the price for her principles — and democracy itself," the center's director, Larry Sabato, said in a statement.

Cheney said she hopes her work at the university will "contribute to finding lasting solutions that not only preserve but strengthen our democracy" at a time when "there are many threats facing our system of government," in a statement shared by the center.

"Preserving our constitutional republic is the most important work of our time, and our nation’s young people will play a crucial role in this effort," Cheney said. "I look forward to working with students and colleagues at the Center to advance the important work they and others at the University of Virginia are doing to improve the health of democracy here and around the world."

Her appointment is effective immediately and will run through this year's fall semester, with an option to renew for one or additional years, the Center for Politics said.

After three terms in office, Cheney left Congress in January after losing her November primary to Harriet Hageman, a challenger backed by former President Donald Trump. During her tenure, she served as chairwoman of the House Republican Conference, a position from which she was ousted after she rebuked Trump, and as vice chair of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack.

The former lawmaker had previously said she was mulling a possible presidential run in 2024 and has repeatedly said she plans to do whatever it takes to defeat Trump to ensure he doesn't serve a second term in the White House.