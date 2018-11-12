Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Dartunorro Clark

Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp's campaign on Monday said a concession is "long overdue" from Democratic opponent Stacey Abrams, arguing that his lead in the unsettled race is insurmountable.

"Stacey Abrams and her radical backers have moved from desperation to delusion," said Ryan Mahoney, Kemp's communications director, in a statement. "On Saturday, military, overseas, and provisional ballots were reported throughout Georgia. The counts are in line with publicly available tracking reports. This is not breaking news and does not change the math. Stacey Abrams lost and her concession is long overdue."

As of Monday at 3:30 p.m. ET, Kemp leads with 1,976,270 votes, or 50.3 percent. Abrams has 1,918,213 votes, or 48.8 percent, according to NBC News. Under state law, if no candidate gets a majority of votes, a runoff is required.

NBC News has yet to make a call in the race.

The Kemp campaign's push for a concession comes after the Democratic Party of Georgia and Abrams' campaign filed a lawsuit in federal court on Sunday challenging rejected votes. The lawsuit, filed against interim Georgia secretary of state Robyn Crittenden and various county election officials, aims to make election officials accept rejected provisional ballots that have incomplete or missing information if they can verify voter information through additional means.

It also challenges the rejection of more than 1,000 absentee ballots for missing or mismatching information, such as birth dates or addresses. Finally, the lawsuit asks a federal judge to delay the certification deadline a day — from Tuesday to Wednesday — to allow more time to fully count the votes.

Abrams's campaign is hoping that once all the votes are counted, Kemp's lead will drop below the 50 percent threshold and trigger a Dec. 4 runoff election. If Abrams is able to gain slightly more than 23,700 votes, the race would be pushed into a mandatory recount.

Kemp has claimed that there are not enough outstanding provisional ballots to narrow his lead and force a recount or a December runoff. Kemp's campaign has said that 21,190 provisional ballots are still outstanding, which is in line with the unofficial numbers reported by the secretary of state's office.

Kemp, who served as Georgia's secretary of state until abruptly resigning last Thursday, declared victory shortly after Election Day and began preparing his transition.

Abrams's campaign has argued that their findings show an extra 5,000 uncounted provisional ballots as of Saturday morning. Abrams has vowed to keep going despite pressure for her to concede, saying "Georgia still has a decision to make."

"We will continue to fight for each and every eligible vote to be counted because in a democracy, every vote should be valued," Lauren Groh-Wargo, Abrams' campaign manager, said Saturday. "Georgians deserve nothing less."