Los Angeles mayor tests positive for Covid at climate summit

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti tested positive for Covid-19 Wednesday, his office announced in a statement.

Garcetti is attending the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland alongside other world leaders. He is fully vaccinated, having received his first dose in January, and is “feeling good and isolating in his hotel room,” according to a statement posted on Twitter.

The mayor is the outgoing chair of C40, a group of nearly 100 mayors representing cities across the globe that are looking to confront the climate crisis and take action. On Wednesday, he was scheduled to moderate a panel discussing international financing in support of city-level climate action and attend another conversation on the solutions and challenges of tackling climate change.

At the conference, world leaders have discussed potential steps to combat the climate crisis. On Tuesday, over 100 leaders signed a landmark commitment promising to end and reverse deforestation by the year 2030.

Garcetti is not the first member of his immediate family to catch Covid. Last December, his daughter tested positive for the virus.