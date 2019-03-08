Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 8, 2019, 12:50 AM UTC By Dennis Romero

Legal observers were surprised by the relatively light, 47-month sentence received Thursday by President Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who was convicted in August on charges of tax and bank fraud.

The 69-year-old, who appeared in the court in Virginia in a wheelchair and pleaded for compassion, could have been sentenced to up to 24 years in federal prison.

"As a former prosecutor, I'm embarrassed," said NBC News and MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner, speaking Thursday on MSNBC. "As an American, I'm upset ... I am just as disappointed with Judge Ellis. It's an outrage and it's disrespectful of the American people."

Former federal prosecutor Laurie L. Levenson, a professor at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles, said, "I'm somewhat surprised."

"This is so much more lenient than what the guidelines would be," she said. "Manafort’s personal plea and frail condition probably did make a difference."

Many observers highlighted the disparity between punishments for white-collar crime like Manafort's and street crime.

"Crimes committed in an office building should be treated as seriously as crimes committed on a street corner," Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota said on Twitter.

At Brooklyn Defender Services in New York, which provides legal services to low-income people, policy director Scott Hechinger said on Twitter that "my client yesterday was offered 36-72 months in prison for stealing $100 worth of quarters."

"I prosecuted white collar crime and typically they get lighter sentences," Levenson said. "If you rob a bank you’re going to spend twice as long in prison as someone who steals millions otherwise."

Manafort faces sentencing in a separate federal case March 13.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.