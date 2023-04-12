Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg is sent another threatening letter and white powder

The Manhattan district attorney whose office is prosecuting former President Donald Trump again received a letter containing white powder, two senior law enforcement officials said Wednesday.

The most recent envelope, which was addressed to prosecutor Alvin Bragg, included a letter that used an expletive to describe Bragg's weight and powder that authorities determined was non-hazardous, the sources said.

A photo of Bragg and Trump was also in the envelope, the sources said. The New York Police Department was called to the office's mailroom in lower Manhattan as a precaution.

Additional details about the apparent threat were not immediately available.

The incident marked the second time Bragg has been sent white powder in recent weeks.

In March, a letter containing a death threat and white powder was mailed to Bragg’s office.

“ALVIN: I AM GOING TO KILL YOU!!!!!!!!!!!!!” that letter said.

At the time, a senior law enforcement source said Bragg had been the subject of “several hundred” threats. A couple dozen were considered to be directly threatening serious harm, the source said.

On April 4, Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records related to his alleged role in hush money payments made near the end of the 2016 presidential campaign.

A statement of facts filed by Bragg's office accused Trump of "repeatedly and fraudulently" falsifying the records in an effort to conceal damaging information from voters.

Trump has called the case "fake" and said the only crime he committed was "to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it."